The psychologist and sexologist César Galicia, assures that the fact that the victims of sexual violence do not present wounds or tears that indicate a fight is usually related to the fact that there was consent. However, many times it has to do with physiological reactions of the body trying to survive the attack.

In the Talk: Cultural impacts of sexual violence against women, organized by Comunidad Cultura UNAM, the speaker César Galicia argued that the body of victims of sexual abuse can present reactions associated with arousal in the act. Such as lubrication and even an orgasm, without having received an effective sexual stimulus. That is, without having enjoyed or consented to what happened.

“If a loved one tickles you, you laugh, but if walking in the street a stranger tickles you, there may be a reflection of laughter, but not because you are enjoying it or because you are having a good time,” exemplifies the sexologist.

It may interest you: Wendy Figueroa, director of the National Shelter Network: ‘In Mexico violence is justified and naturalized’

The expert assures that this is due to non-concordant arousal, which occurs when there is no concordance between mental arousal and arousal in the body. “Many people who experience sexual abuse report that when they suffered the abuse, their body became aroused. Many of them blame themselves and wonder, could it be that I really wanted it? “

The expert on sexual violence argues that many times women who lubricate by reflex of the body at the time of the assault have problems proving it to the authorities. “Rape is defined as forced penetration. So part of the medical expertise that is carried out to determine if there was is to see if there are vaginal lesions, but many times, due to this non-concordant excitement, there are none. “

The sexologist explained that, when our body recognizes that it is in danger, it can react in three ways: fight, flee or presenting muscular immobility. He also assures that we present this same immobility when we live in a situation of sexual violence: “there is research that suggests that the body reacts, as well as a form of defense when it has determined that the best way to survive is not to fight or flee, but to remain immobile. . “

For these reasons, César assured that women suffer re-victimization by their aggressors or by the authorities who deny the abuse due to lack of evidence. However, it is very common for victims to experience this phenomenon, since, according to a study carried out by Anna Möller, Hans Peter Söndergaard and Lotti Helström, 70% of women who suffer sexual violence present significant muscular immobility during the attack.

Likewise, a meta-analysis revealed that 60% of people who experience sexual abuse do not recognize it at the time. In this regard, César Galicia argues: “They did not recognize it because they did not have the information to know that consent is given with the brain and not always with the body and that if the body reacts to this it does not mean that there has been consent.”

Cesar Galicia emphasizes that knowledge related to muscular immobility and its importance when talking about sexual violence is very difficult to access for Mexican culture, since there are no studies or research translated into Spanish. “There is a big problem with these issues and it is that this is still very dark knowledge and transmitting it so that it begins to change cultural issues is a huge fight,” concludes the sexologist.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed