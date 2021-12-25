The singer asserted that the actor insulted her and threatened to “end her career” if she told what happened.

Gentile will not be able to accuse Noth in court because the complaint dates from 2002, so it is prescribed in accordance with the legal framework of the state of New York, reported his lawyer Gloria Allred.

However, Allred said he hopes that a law, which will be discussed next month in New York, will allow a one-year window to be opened for victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits even if according to statutes of limitation they are prescribed.

Last week two women told the specialized publication The Hollywood Reporter that Chris Noth sexually abused them.

One of them claimed that Noth raped her in 2004 at his apartment in West Hollywood., while the other says that she went out with him in 2015 and that, after inviting her to his apartment, he became aggressive.

Another woman told another publication that she was sexually assaulted by him in 2010.

Chris Noth, 67, has denied the allegations.

Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, colleagues from “Sex and the City,” issued a brief statement on Monday in solidarity with the women who denounced Noth.

The actor, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment due to this new accusation, comes from appearing in the first chapter of “And just like that …”, the recently released sequel to the popular series, playing Mr Big.