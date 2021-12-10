People look at houses that are partially submerged by a flood in Villava, Spain. December 10, 2021. Screenshot obtained from a video on social networks. MIGUEL ITURRALDE / via REUTERS THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDITS. CREDIT MUST BE GIVEN TO MIGUEL ITURRALDE. NOT AVAILABLE FOR RESALE. NOT AVAILABLE FOR FILE.

By Vincent West

PAMPLONA, SPAIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Heavy flooding in the Navarra region submerged cars and houses and killed at least one person on Friday, when heavy rains from Storm Barra caused rivers to overflow.

Police said a person in the small town of Sunbilla died Friday afternoon after a landslide collapsed the shed of their hamlet.

In the capital of the region, Pamplona, ​​people kayaked down a street, sliding along a shore while lifeguards plunged waist-deep into the waters with pumps.

In the center of Villava, a small town on the outskirts of the city, the houses were submerged to the ceiling.

The regional government declared a level 2 flood emergency and said similar conditions were likely Saturday, with the flooding focus heading south toward the city of Peralta.

“The problem is not going to be so much in the precipitation that falls but in the tips of the rivers,” the regional secretary of the Interior, Amparo López, told reporters.

Following a cold wave that has lowered temperatures across Spain, Storm Barra has caused torrential rains and has thawed snow and ice in the higher areas, causing rapid flooding of rivers.

(Additional reporting and writing by Nathan Allen; editing by John Stonestreet, translated by José Muñoz in the Gdansk newsroom)