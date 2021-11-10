We are just a few hours away from enjoying one of the most important trios of works of all time. GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will bring us back the classics of the 2000s, although, beyond the trailer shown, Rockstar has resisted sharing material from this remastering.

That is why the expectation about how the titles really look in full action is high. Now, after a leak of several players, we already have the opportunity to see both Vice City and San Andreas and Liberty City just as we can play them. More than an hour of content that has been released ahead of time.

It is from the return of Tommy Vercetti in the 80s where we can see more images. As can be seen in the videos, everything indicates that the players are playing on the PS4 versions. On the next-gen consoles, that is, PS5 and Xbox Series, GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will have resolution up to 4K and increased frames to 60FPS.

You can also see how some aspects seen in GTA V have been adapted, which Rockstar already announced would happen. For example, the targeting system is similar to that seen in Los Santos, as is now we have a weapon selection wheel. In the originals, it was necessary to press a button until the right weapon appeared in our hands.

We have already been able to see the first images of the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, in addition to being able to make a comparison between the classic versions and those that They arrive this November 11 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch.