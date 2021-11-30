That Dua Lipa’s style is cool is nothing new. Neither is knowing that the British follows the trends of the moment, wearing the most sought after garments and signed by the best brands. Therefore, this week he has posed in his Instagram personal profile with one of the most praised jackets of the season: in the form of down and pastel colors, this design of Miu miu is breaking many hearts. Waiting for some signature low-cost Launch a very similar clone, today we show you different versions that are cheaper but just as stylish.

Taken from the Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 collection, this white down with pink and lilac details soon caught our attention. On sale for 2,600 euros, this design becomes an object of desire (and luxury).





Models full of originality

With retro touches and pastel colors, these options can help us achieve a style similar to that of the singer. Best of all, all these options come with a price low-cost.





Bershka landscape print puffer jacket, 45.99 euros.

Puffer jacket with landscape print.





Stradivarius padded jacket with hood, 29.99 euros.





Pull & Bear pastel paneled padded jacket, € 39.99.





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Instagram @dualipa, Miu Miu, Bershka, Stradivarius, Pull & Bear