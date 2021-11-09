Zara Home wants to show the importance of bet on cushions to decorate sofas, armchairs or even beds. These become the detail that makes the big difference, which is why it bets on endless designs. Elegant and different, the firm shows us three different ways to combine them.

Index hide
1 Playing with neutral colors
2 Creating contrasts with different textures
3 A cushion that deserves all the prominence

Playing with neutral colors

Zara Home knows how to combine different color ranges to achieve an elegant result with classic touches. Neutral tones are perfect to create a perfect synergy.

Cushion Cover Zara Home 06

– Wool cushion cover with geometric pattern in contrasting neutral tones, 39.99 euros.

Cushion Cover Zara Home 07

– Wool cushion cover with wide contrasting stripes, 29.99 euros.

Creating contrasts with different textures

Creating contrasts is a success, and not only in the world of fashion. The decoration is also based on this practice and shows us how different cushions are mixed with other versions to create a strange (but wonderful) couple.

Cushion Cover Zara Home 03

– Cushion cover with different textures and colors in the shape of diamonds, 35.99 euros.

Cushion Cover Zara Home 04

– Faux fur cushion cover with leopard print, 19.99 euros.

Cushion Cover Zara Home 05

– Cushion cover with different textures and colors and with knot detail, 35.99 euros.

A cushion that deserves all the prominence

There are cushion covers so special that they deserve to have all the prominence. For this reason, the firm proposes us to wear them alone and make them the center of attention to decorate an armchair or sofa.

Cushion Cover Zara Home 01

– Cushion cover with digital bird print, 9.99 euros.

Cushion Cover Zara Home 02

– Cushion cover with paisley and chain print, 29.99 euros.

Photos | Zara Home

