Zara Home wants to show the importance of bet on cushions to decorate sofas, armchairs or even beds. These become the detail that makes the big difference, which is why it bets on endless designs. Elegant and different, the firm shows us three different ways to combine them.

Playing with neutral colors

Zara Home knows how to combine different color ranges to achieve an elegant result with classic touches. Neutral tones are perfect to create a perfect synergy.





– Wool cushion cover with geometric pattern in contrasting neutral tones, 39.99 euros.





– Wool cushion cover with wide contrasting stripes, 29.99 euros.

Creating contrasts with different textures

Creating contrasts is a success, and not only in the world of fashion. The decoration is also based on this practice and shows us how different cushions are mixed with other versions to create a strange (but wonderful) couple.





– Cushion cover with different textures and colors in the shape of diamonds, 35.99 euros.





– Faux fur cushion cover with leopard print, 19.99 euros.





– Cushion cover with different textures and colors and with knot detail, 35.99 euros.

A cushion that deserves all the prominence

There are cushion covers so special that they deserve to have all the prominence. For this reason, the firm proposes us to wear them alone and make them the center of attention to decorate an armchair or sofa.





– Cushion cover with digital bird print, 9.99 euros.





– Cushion cover with paisley and chain print, 29.99 euros.

Photos | Zara Home