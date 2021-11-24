The sales season is a perfect time in which we can make our wardrobe adopt the essentials of our style to close the year and, at the same time, serve us for the following days. That is why, seeing the great offers and discounts that El Corte Inglés offers us, We take a look at their Black Friday promotions where we sign these pieces with a discount of up to more than 50%.

Sweatshirts, basic pullovers, shirts, pants and some outerwear They are part of this list where you will surely find the perfect complement that your look was missing.

Index hide
1 PuroEGO back print sweatshirt
2 Starlite poplin shirt
3 Padded vest by Adolfo Domínguez
4 Selected slim fit chino
5 Mustard Shirt by Skydiver
6 Jack & Jones Organic Cotton Jumper
7 SILBON gray sweatshirt with logo detail
8 Male Jared Newsletter

PuroEGO back print sweatshirt

N Wardrobe Basics That You Will Find Reduced Up To Half Their Price On Black Friday At El Corte Ingles

Nothing like adopting the dynamism of color to add an optimistic touch to our winter outfit, as we will achieve it with this orange-hued PuroEGO jumper that will give life to even the darkest of your looks.

You find it reduced from 49.99 to 19.99 euros.

Men's orange sweatshirt with print on the back

Men’s orange sweatshirt with print on the back

Starlite poplin shirt

N Wardrobe Basics That You Will Find Reduced Up To Half Their Price On Black Friday At El Corte Ingles

For the more formal occasions, we have this poplin shirt from Starlite in blue, the same that you can combine with chinos to take to the office as with jeans for a weekend.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 15.90 euros.

Men's navy blue long-sleeved poplin shirt

Men’s navy blue long-sleeved poplin shirt

Padded vest by Adolfo Domínguez

N Wardrobe Basics That You Will Find Reduced Up To Half Their Price On Black Friday At El Corte Ingles

Adopting the trend of pieces with volume, this vest from Adolfo Domínguez in brown is the perfect proposal to complement your darker winter looks.

You find it reduced from 189 to 79 euros.

Read:  five alternatives to copy your style

Men's quilted brown waistcoat

Men’s quilted brown waistcoat

Selected slim fit chino

N Wardrobe Basics That You Will Find Reduced Up To Half Their Price On Black Friday At El Corte Ingles

The gray color is a totally urban reference that goes with any look, and these chinos by Selected are perfect to take from the office to the party without problem.

You find them reduced from 69.99 to 39.99 euros.

Slim fit men's chino

Mustard Shirt by Skydiver

N Wardrobe Basics That You Will Find Reduced Up To Half Their Price On Black Friday At El Corte Ingles

A color that represents optimism and warmth can be seen in this long-sleeved shirt from Skydiver with which your looksBoth winter and summer will look very cool.

You find it reduced from 69 to 41.40 euros.

Yellow men's shirt with long sleeves

Yellow men’s shirt with long sleeves

Jack & Jones Organic Cotton Jumper

N Wardrobe Basics That You Will Find Reduced Up To Half Their Price On Black Friday At El Corte Ingles

A fascinating jumper with a gradient motif is what Jack & Jones offers us as part of their Black Friday offers, and is that its gray tones are ideal to add formality to winter looks.

You find it reduced from 34.99 to 24.49 euros.

Organic cotton men's blue crew neck sweater

Organic cotton men’s blue crew neck sweater

SILBON gray sweatshirt with logo detail

N Wardrobe Basics That You Will Find Reduced Up To Half Their Price On Black Friday At El Corte Ingles

The main garment of the most comfortable looks of the year is reinterpreted by making the logo its protagonist, as in this piece by SILBON with relief detail in gray.

You find it reduced from 54.90 to 38.99 euros.

Men's gray crew neck sweatshirt

Men’s gray crew neck sweatshirt

Images | PuroEGO | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Male Jared Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to date with the latest news in men’s fashion.