The sales season is a perfect time in which we can make our wardrobe adopt the essentials of our style to close the year and, at the same time, serve us for the following days. That is why, seeing the great offers and discounts that El Corte Inglés offers us, We take a look at their Black Friday promotions where we sign these pieces with a discount of up to more than 50%.

Sweatshirts, basic pullovers, shirts, pants and some outerwear They are part of this list where you will surely find the perfect complement that your look was missing.

PuroEGO back print sweatshirt





Nothing like adopting the dynamism of color to add an optimistic touch to our winter outfit, as we will achieve it with this orange-hued PuroEGO jumper that will give life to even the darkest of your looks.

You find it reduced from 49.99 to 19.99 euros.

Men’s orange sweatshirt with print on the back

Starlite poplin shirt





For the more formal occasions, we have this poplin shirt from Starlite in blue, the same that you can combine with chinos to take to the office as with jeans for a weekend.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 15.90 euros.

Men’s navy blue long-sleeved poplin shirt

Padded vest by Adolfo Domínguez





Adopting the trend of pieces with volume, this vest from Adolfo Domínguez in brown is the perfect proposal to complement your darker winter looks.

You find it reduced from 189 to 79 euros.

Men’s quilted brown waistcoat

Selected slim fit chino





The gray color is a totally urban reference that goes with any look, and these chinos by Selected are perfect to take from the office to the party without problem.

You find them reduced from 69.99 to 39.99 euros.

Mustard Shirt by Skydiver





A color that represents optimism and warmth can be seen in this long-sleeved shirt from Skydiver with which your looksBoth winter and summer will look very cool.

You find it reduced from 69 to 41.40 euros.

Yellow men’s shirt with long sleeves

Jack & Jones Organic Cotton Jumper





A fascinating jumper with a gradient motif is what Jack & Jones offers us as part of their Black Friday offers, and is that its gray tones are ideal to add formality to winter looks.

You find it reduced from 34.99 to 24.49 euros.

Organic cotton men’s blue crew neck sweater

SILBON gray sweatshirt with logo detail





The main garment of the most comfortable looks of the year is reinterpreted by making the logo its protagonist, as in this piece by SILBON with relief detail in gray.

You find it reduced from 54.90 to 38.99 euros.

Men’s gray crew neck sweatshirt

