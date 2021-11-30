It doesn’t matter that your house is small, what matters is what you do with it. Because oddly enough, there are tricks to maximize storage in small spaces so that you don’t have anything left out (not even in the middle) even if you only have 35 square meters. These seven tips are the most effective.

Shelves to take advantage of vertical wall space

If you have already fulfilled the quota of dressers or tables in your house, take advantage of the walls. There is also room to store books, plants or decorative objects with thin shelves that climb without taking up more space. The higher the better, so they are not at eye level and everything looks visually cleaner and tidier.





Metal and wood shelf from H&M Home, 12.99 euros.

Metal and wood shelf





Made small wooden shelf, 35 euros.

Small wooden shelf





Kavehome round metal shelf, 41.99 euros.

Round metal shelf

Wall coat racks with which to hang what does not fit in the closet

Towels, coats or clothes that take up too much space in the closet and you use daily do not have to be on a chair or furniture in the bathroom, because visually it is much more suffocating. Take advantage of the vertical space of the walls naked to order and store without stealing room in the rooms.





Made wooden coat rack with shelf, 49 euros.

Coat rack with wooden shelf





White coat rack to hook on the door of Ikea, 3 euros.





Maisons du Monde industrial style coat rack, 69.99 euros.

Industrial style coat rack

We say yes to off-road furniture, be it corner shelves that exploit the most impossible corners of the house or versatile carts. These are ideal for various uses and to be able to use as a table next to the sofa, a drinks cabinet or even a bedside table with many floors to store everything.





Wooden storage cabinet from Zara Home, 79.99 euros.





Amazon corner shelf, 33.33 euros.

Furinno 5 Tier Corner Shelf Dark Brown / Black Grain 5 Tier





Multipurpose trolley with wheels from Ikea, 39 euros.

Baskets in which to store everything from bath products to blankets

The baskets and drawers of wicker, fabric or rustic materials give a touch of style to the decoration while allowing to store everything out of sight, maintaining order and harmony in the home. Its neutral tones combine with everything and make our home a Nordic-inspired space very elegant.





Pack of two Kavehome wicker baskets, 54.99 euros.

Pack of two wicker baskets





Rectangular cotton basket from Maisons du Monde, 24.99 euros.

Rectangular cotton basket





Cotton basket with plush fringes from H&M Home, 39.99 euros.

Cotton basket with teddy fringes

Mirrors that hide a lot of space

If your bathroom is small, you know that every nook and cranny counts. Storing cosmetics, medicines and other bath products makes the shelves overflow, creating a feeling of chaos and disorder. But if all this is hidden behind the mirror You may even get some more cream.





Made mirror with exposed shelves, 179 euros.

Mirror with exposed shelves





Mirror with shelves and wardrobe from Amazon, 75 euros.

DOMTECH Home Decor Mirrored Bathroom Cabinet with Shelves (Sonoma Oak)





Gray wooden wardrobe with mirror from Ikea, 99 euros.

Shelves to store things that also separate rooms

It is becoming more and more common for apartments to have a kitchenette open to the living room and for the dining room and the living room to be the same room. So use shelving as separation systems It is a wonderful idea, from a storage point of view, but also to create spaces.





Kavehome wood and steel shelf, 689 euros.

Wood and steel shelving





Modular wooden shelf from Ikea, 79 euros.

Trunk beds that will hide treasures

The magic of storage exists and is under the bed. In yours, no monsters or fluff enter, because it will take advantage of every inch under it to store everything that takes up space. Suitcases, bedding, summer clothes …everything goes under the bed, as if it were a second closet.





Kavehome folding box bed base, 729 euros.

Bed base with folding box





Upholstered bed with drawers on the sides of Made, 449 euros.

Upholstered bed with drawers on the sides

