That the days begin to turn cold does not mean that we have to pause our workouts due to low temperatures, on the contrary: the weather is a predominant factor when it comes to motivating us when we go out for a run, and as if breaking our goals is not was enough inspiration, we have these sale jackets from Sport Outlet With which the look and the attitude to give it all are complete.

Clothing for running, special for walking in the mountains or simply a design made to look more sporty than ever is what we find in this selection of sports jackets with which a casual and timeless look will star your look.

Vintage jacket from Umbro





Because we have not had enough with the university-inspired pieces, it comes to us this varsity jacket from Umbro Two-tone vintage look, more than ideal to wear a collegiate-inspired look this winter.

You find it reduced from 80 to 19.99 euros.

New York Cosmos Umbro Men Vintage Jacket

Hackett London New Cruiser Jacket





A dynamic blue color and multi-pocket functionality can be seen in this Hackett London design that appeals to the whole essence of adventureThe removable hood and woven lining make it a safe investment for the winters ahead.

You find it reduced from 279 to 89.99 euros.

Hackett London New Cruiser Mens Jacket

Padded jacket by Givova





Combining the formality of the black color with the green detail of the zipper and lining, this padded jacket from Givova It has a high neck, hood, front pockets and an inside pocket to keep everything well protected.

You find it reduced from 49.99 to 23.99 euros.

Givova Olanda Jacket G013-1034

Training jacket by Puma





In a color that refers to adrenaline and speed, this Puma jacket designed for day-to-day training it works great with any look, from a tracksuit to jeans.

You find it reduced from 80 to 27.99 euros.

PUMA Cup Padded Men Training Jacket

Hybrid jacket by Under Armor





Made of two different materials, this Under Armor jacket is ideal for jogging or doing any physical activity outdoors, and its design allows us to be modern with total freedom and comfort, as well as protect us from the cold with its hood and high neck.

You find it reduced from 120 to 39.99 euros.

Under Armor Unstoppable Mens Hybrid Jacket

ASICS fleece lined track jacket





Bold tones and incredible materials: this is fusion in this two-tone garment in which its zip up to the neck and side pockets add unique practicality. In addition, its fleece lining makes it ideal to forget about the cold of this season.

You find it reduced from 60 to 19.99 euros.

ASICS Full Zip Men Fleece Jacket

Adidas Originals Blueliner Track Jacket





Closing with a retro-inspired piece, this color block adidas originals jacket is what your wardrobe needs for a timeless sporty look, and its high neck, three-colored sleeves and loose fit make it a reference to the aesthetics of the nineties.

You find it reduced from 89.95 to 39.99 euros.

adidas Originals Blueliner Mens Jacket

Images | Unsplash | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.