The Internet opens the doors to the purchase of almost any product we want, even if it is not in our country. However, sometimes we find some problems, such as import and customs costs, technical limitations, or simply that there is no option to purchase the product. Today we review some interesting products for our home that we would love to have available here.

The main reason why certain products do not reach a specific market is the interest or not that it can cover, or the social customs of a given country. For this, multiple marketing studies are carried out and the possibility of certain products landing in a specific country is considered. Some of the examples that we show you below they have all the ballots to arrive sooner rather than later in Spain.

Roku





These devices can be purchased in Spain, but there are a series of barriers that will not let us get the most out of it, mainly due to regional limitations of compatible services.

Roku is an American company that owns multiple devices for streaming content. It has a wide range of products, and their great performance has made them tremendously popular in many regions.

Currently it is not possible to activate it in Spain without doing the odd “trick”. And is that we will need a VPN, and services such as Amazon Prime Video or HBO Max have difficulties to use in this country.

We still do not know when this service will arrive in Spain, but in the meantime, we have countless options within the products of Amazon, Google, Apple, and others.

Roku Premiere HD / 4K / HDR Streaming Media Player

Amazon Fire TV





Following the arrival of the Fire TV Stick devices, Amazon has released its first televisions with Fire TV OS as the operating system in the United States.

Currently we can find their TVs in two clearly differentiated ranges: the Fire TV 4-Series and the Omni Series. The former have a 4K LED panel compatible with HDR10 and HLG, while Omni make the leap even to Dolby Vision for its larger models, and compatibility with Alexa without the need for a remote.

In Spain they are not yet available, and it does not seem that things will change at the moment. These options are very inexpensive in the United States, since start from $ 269. However, here we have nothing to envy them either, since manufacturers such as Hisense, TCL, LG, or Samsung, among many others, have quite solid and inexpensive models.

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser





Another Amazon product that is not available in our country is this smart soap dispenser. Everything has to be said, maybe the most useless of all those on this list, but it is still interesting how Amazon and more manufacturers continue to abuse the word ‘smart’ in their products.

This dispenser It has a sensor that is activated when we put our hands underneath, and also offers integration with Alexa. This allows us, for example, to put a counter while we are washing our hands, or music until the time of 20 seconds passes. The amount of soap will vary depending on how we put our hands.

In Spain we also have many similar options, especially after the pandemic situation that we are suffering.

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier





Interest in Xiaomi products has increased to such an extent that in Spain it is one of the top manufacturers in technology. In the past, only mobile devices and something else came, but now we can find multiple products on its Spanish website.

Of all the products, one that has not yet arrived (at least officially), is Xiaomi smart water purifier. In China they already have several models of this device, and even the Xiaomi World colleagues have been able to talk about them at some time.

These devices are basically responsible for filtering the water, eliminating, according to the manufacturer, 99% of bacteria. They are plugged into the power and have a WiFi connection, being able to manage different settings through the Mi Home app.

An example is the My Water Purifier 1200G, which is capable of filling a liter of filtered water in just 18 seconds.

Although in Spain we also have several alternatives, these Xiaomi products can only be purchased through unofficial channels such as Aliexpress and others.

OnePlus TVs





In Spain they are better known for their mobile devices, but the truth is that, for a few years, have also expanded in multiple sectors. Now we also have smart watches and headphones of all kinds. However, televisions from this same manufacturer have also arrived in India.

For some time it has been said that the firm is prepared to bring its televisions to the Western market, but there are no clues yet on when they will be able to arrive in Spain (if they arrive).

The manufacturer it even has high-end QLED models and Android TV, something that seems to have learned from Xiaomi, who have been very little in this field yet.

Amazon Basics Microwave





It is often said that Amazon sells everything. And it’s true, even ‘smart’ microwaves in your North American store. This means that integrate with Alexa, so we can control the time parameters through this smart speaker.

They can be found at a price of just over $ 50, and the functions that are incorporated, in addition to that integration with Alexa, are quite basic, with a more or less small base and a power of 700 W.

In Spain we can find some models that have WiFi, although this is not usually the norm. Who knows if Amazon will also be in charge of being the benchmark in microwaves in our country.

Xiaomi Smart Lock





Domotizing our house and having multiple smart devices at home are some of our hobbies here at Xataka Home. With regard to smart locks we find multiple models, although Xiaomi has not yet dared to launch this product in Spain.

The companions of Mundo Xiaomi spoke about its latest model, which It has a 2.3MP resolution camera for facial recognition and compatibility with dozens of systems. It also has NFC and Bluetooth technology for its connection.

This lock in particular costs about 273 euros to change, and is the most advanced of the firm. Nevertheless, not the only option offered by the manufacturer in China. It is undoubtedly one of the few things that are missing to reach our country, although we know for a good hand that we find highly recommended alternatives from other manufacturers.