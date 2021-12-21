Changes are good especially if they imply that we improve our lifestyle or our habits. The latter are difficult to change, since they are highly automated and are part of our day to day.

But not all the habits that we currently have are suitable to have a good state of mental and physical health, that is why We are going to tell you seven simple changes that will allow you to lead a healthy lifestyle from today.

The use of a diary to monitor new habits

When a patient has a health problem and needs to maintain different habits from others, he is given some guidelines and you are monitored to have greater control over your health status and the evolution of your habits changes.

In our case, the same thing happens, for greater control and better adherence to that change, monitoring and writing are the key. The use of a diary to monitor your new habits will provide you with greater control of your evolution.

In addition, a study found that writing is capable of shaping mental fluency and IQ in children between 4 and 7 years old. Another study, positively relates self-writing to personal development, where they observe how those people who write about how they feel more often, have more capacity to make decisions, make changes, solve problems and self-knowledge.





From today, bet on a healthy diet

We normalize our way of eating and feeding ourselves, we make it our own and we do not ask if it really is the best way to have a healthy lifestyle.

Write down what are the foods that you usually eat and find out which are those that you can eliminate. Once identified, eliminate them gradually, in this way you will make sure you do not eat them again. If you eliminate them in their entirety, the change will be very abrupt to be able to maintain it over time.

Try to have a few sleep schedules

Did you know that your night’s rest can influence your diet and weight loss? When we sleep the hours our body needs, our body is better able to control hunger, since disturbed sleep modifies the hormones (leptin and ghrelin) that regulate appetite.





Ideally, you should sleep until the body needs it, without alarms. The vast majority of us cannot do this because of our jobs or responsibilities. The only solution to this is to make some sleep schedules, always trying to respect the 7 or 9 hours that your body needs to recover.

Sleep monitoring is also an excellent strategy to be able to maintain a good night’s rest for a long time. This will help you to be happier, more attentive and more active the next day.

Don’t forget to move every day

First of all, comment that we are not talking about training or doing one sport or another. We are talking about walking, doing recreational activities that involve moving. Maintaining an active day to day will help your mind to activate as well.

With the conveniences we have in our modern society, we are increasing the incidence of people who are sedentary. With which, there are more and more obese people.

Try to eliminate those comforts like the transport, the elevator or the bars and the sofa, and move.





What is that sport that you have always dreamed of learning

I have heard many times throughout my career as a nutritionist from patients who they don’t do sports because they don’t like to do weights or cardio in the gym.

There is much more than that, there are many sports, disciplines and directed activities that can motivate you. For example, in my personal case, the sport that I have always dreamed of learning is martial arts.

Try to find yours and set a learning goal that is realistic and easy to meet. Write in your journal how you have felt, what you have learned and what you have left to learn.

Meditation should be a must

There are many ways to do meditation, but the basis of all of them is found in the breath and mindfulness of the present moment. Scientific reviews found that people who practiced meditation on a daily basis were better able to make decisions, without stress.





In fact, a 2013 study indicates that mindfulness-based meditation helped reduce stress, and that makes it easier to make changes in health-related behaviors and habits.

Doing daily stretches will help you feel better

Stretching while controlling your breathing is a form of meditation and self-awareness. In addition, we spend many hours with the same posture, with which, Doing a full-body stretching routine every day will help you improve it.

In fact, prolonged muscle tension over time can negatively affect body posture, which will lead to pain in the back, neck and core muscles. Stretching every day helps improve posture and reduces pain.

Stretching promotes the activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, inducing calm and relaxation. Doing the stretches before bed can help you get better at falling asleep., according to a study.

And not only this, stretching improves circulation by increasing blood flow to the area you are stretching, which can help speed up the muscle repair and recovery process.

