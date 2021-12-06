In winter we tend to be less thirsty, with which the result is that we tend to drink less water, which means that the risk of suffering dehydration is higher, practically the same as in the summer.

In winter you should not forget to drink water, since this is very important to maintain good health. That is why we are going to tell you what are the seven signs that you are dehydrated and all the tricks to drink more water.

The seven signs of dehydration

Extreme thirst

When you start to notice a dry and pasty mouth, along with a feeling of extreme thirst, it indicates that you are beginning to have a certain degree of dehydration, which is why it is important that you drink water.

In fact, this is often the first symptom of dehydration, which indicates the need for your body to acquire some water. This moment is very important that you listen to your body and do not overlook it.

Dark colored urine

Urine, in its normal color, should be a very light yellow. When your urine is a dark color or darker yellow, there is some degree of dehydration.

Urine can tell you if you are really drinking enough water. What’s more, if the dark urine lasts for days or months, it can end up leading to a more dangerous urinary pathology, such as kidney stones.

Less frequent urination

Apart from a darker urine due to a condensation of urine waste due to the little amount of water that we contribute to the body, it also happens that we urinate much less. That is, we go to the bathroom less often to urinate.





Cold and dry skin

If we don’t drink water the volume of the blood decreases, as it does not have enough fluids to maintain its original volume. The capillaries and arterioles are the first to be compromised, due to their small size.

We know that the skin is full of this type of arteries and veins, with which this decrease in blood volume will lead to the skin being much drier and colder.

Fatigue

When we begin to have fatigue, the degree of dehydration is higher, with which the body compensates for it by using energy in more important organs.

With which, you begin to have a feeling of physical and mental fatigue, accompanied by a drowsy feeling, as if you had not slept well tonight. At this point, you should drink water, otherwise the symptoms get worse..

Headache

Dehydration can cause headaches due to decreased amounts of water, oxygen, and magnesium.

And not only this, dehydration headaches often occur because a lack of fluids causes a shrinkage in brain volume. This causes the brain to move away from the skull, which triggers pain receptors in the meninges (the membrane that surrounds the brain).





Dizziness

At this point, dehydration becomes more dangerous., even reaching the situation of a faint.

This occurs because there is a reduction in the volume of circulating blood, which leads to a drop in blood pressure. This is due to the lack of fluid in your body, due to the lack of water intake.

Tricks to drink more water

Try to set a daily goal

Setting a daily water intake goal can help you drink more water, since the fact that setting a goal can be motivating and make you more likely to make lasting changes.

To be effective, the objectives must be following the following criteria: specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and limited in time. According to a study, if your goals follow these criteria, success is assured.

The water bottle is your best friend

Having a bottle of water with you throughout the day can help you drink more water, as it is always close at hand. One of the problems of not drinking water is not having water at that time, which makes it very cumbersome to find or buy water.

Having water available is an excellent strategy so that you drink more water, since the simple fact of having it on you will remind you that you should drink more.

Try to set reminders

One of the advantages of always having our phones on top is that we can use them to have a better life. For example, set reminders every few minutes where you force yourself to drink water.

These reminders can help you increase your water intake, especially if you tend to forget or are too busy to drink.





Try replacing other drinks with water

This trick will not only make you drink more water, but it will it will improve your health and reduce your calorie intake.

Sugary and carbonated drinks are often full of added sugars that are often very harmful to health. That’s why replacing these sugary drinks with water is an easy and inexpensive way to cut calories, thus helping you lose weight.

Drink a glass of water before every meal

It is a very simple and very effective trick, thanks to the fact that it is very easy to perform and remember. Think that if you eat three meals a day, there are three glasses of water of at least 500 ml, which greatly increases your water intake.

Also, sometimes your body can confuse thirst with hunger, and vice versa, so drinking water before eating can help you know if what you feel is real hunger.





Flavor your water

We like this trick very much, since it is really effective for those people who are not used to drinking water or do not like it how little flavor it has.

There are many sugar-free flavorings that can make your water bottle taste like you like and thus help you increase your water intake.

