The G-spot is a rough area in the vagina that has always been surrounded by an aura of apparent mystery. Really exist? Is it found in all vaginas? Can you achieve an orgasm with your stimulation?

It is not a fairy tale or an urban legend: It is an area located on the front wall of the vagina, about 3-5 centimeters from its entrance, and matches the inner part of the clitoris , being one of the most powerful erogenous zones of the body.

Manually we can stimulate it with a “come here” movement , placing the palm of the hand towards the navel and one or two fingers inside the vagina, which we will flex over and over again on the rough area. But in addition to the little hands (ours or others), we can stimulate it with the help of technology.

Vibrating bunnies, clitoral suckers, double stimulators or simple vibrators that will delight one of the most powerful erogenous zones of people with a vagina.

Wave of Platanomelón, dedicated only to point G





The simplest of the G-spot stimulation toys is discreet, small and with a curved design. Ola is an uncomplicated, simple toy that only stimulates the G-spot through 10 vibration modes. It is priced at € 39.99 24.99 euros in Platanomelón .

LELO Enigma, a different double stimulator





The LELO Enigma, in addition to looking like an interrogation in the style of a Batman villain, is a double stimulator: clitoral sucker and G-spot stimulator. We have already told you about its benefits , and it is an excellent toy to search, find and knock on the door of the G-spot. Combined with the “suction” of the part that is outside the vagina, we can get a great experience. Costs 128 euros on Amazon .

Platanomelón fights, a vibrating bunny with a heat effect





Although it has three speeds and seven vibration modes, it is a bunny like any other that stimulates the clitoris and G-spot at the same time. Except for one little detail: has a body heating effect and heats up to 39ºC. The experience with the heat is very different and exciting. It is priced at € 79.99 39.99 euros .

Ina Wave 2 by LELO, the vibrating bunny 2.0

High quality biomedical silicone, submersible and with a beautiful design. The LELO Ina Wave 2 has 12 modes to choose from and a WaveMotion technology that mimics the massage movement of the fingers inside to stimulate your G-spot, as if making a wave. It is the classic vibrating bunny that stimulates the clitoris and the G-spot at the same time, but with a twist that makes it unbeatable. One of our favorites of the brand, hands down. It is priced in LELO of € 199 159 euros .

Satisfyer Pro G-Sport Rabbit, a vibrating bunny with clitoris sucker





In Amazon it has taken over the position of best seller within the category of “double vibrators”. Its two motors, 11 air pressure speeds and 10 vibration settings combine external and internal stimulation of the clitoris. Vibration occurs inside the vagina and outside, the sonic waves stimulate the outer part of the clitoris without touching it. On amazon it costs 32.47 euros .

Morgan from Platanomelon, the Extendable Bunny





Morgan doesn’t just provide simultaneous clitoral and G-spot stimulation like any other vibrating bunny. In addition to being submersible, it has two peculiarities: a heat function of up to 40ºC and an extendable tip that raises and lowers up to 1.5 cm. It has a price of € 79.99 44.99 euros .

Isa by Platanomelón, vibrator for couples with simultaneous stimulation





This toy isdesigned for use in pairs with simultaneous stimulation, so it is perfect for a penetration of two people with a vagina at the same time. With a smaller end (which is also great for anal stimulation) and a longer end, it has three speeds and six vibration modes. It is designed to further enhance vaginal intercourse, but can also be used alone. It has a price of € 64.99 44.99 euros .

A bonus: the Womanizer DUO Rabbit vibrator





The shape of this toy and each of its curves, are designed to give maximum pleasure by stimulating the clitoris and the G-spot area to the duo. has a system that makes it even quieter, Smart Silence technology. With it, it is activated when it comes into contact with your skin and turns off when it is not. In Amazon we find it for 199 euros.

And now that you have seen everything that exists and focuses on that special point, we remind you of the importance of use lubricants also with sex toys, especially if we are going to introduce them into the vagina and we have not had enough natural lubrication. It is best to choose water-based lubricants that do not spoil toys, such as this Aquaglide or this other from Durex .

Aquaglide Intimate Lubricant, 200 ml





Durex Naturals H2O Water Based Lubricant, 100% natural without fragrance, colorants or irritants – 100 ml

Now is the time to choose yours and unleash your pleasure.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.