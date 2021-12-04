December has come in strong, with a cold wave that hits us and takes away the desire to make plans. We just want to hide under the covers and spend the weekend warm there, but sex can also be a way of taking the cold out of the body.

Series like Sex / Life they have inspired us , and we have even told you about the most searched sexual positions on Google. In summer we worry that you won’t get too hot and now it’s time to find sexual positions with which the cold will not be a problem, because they are one of those with which we generate a lot of heat.





The arc

You will enter warmth for sure, because it is one of sex positions with a lot of movement and with which you will burn a lot of calories . It consists of hooking each other, holding each other with your arms. Let me explain: whoever penetrates is going to lie on his back, with his ass supported and his legs bent 90 degrees. It will support the arms stretched out so the torso is raised and the person who is penetrated will be positioned the same, hooking.

To move, both of you will lift your butt and hold each other with the strength of your arms, as if you were doing a push-up but inverted. You will warm up not only from the excitement, but also from the effort.

Under the shower

What if we practice under a hot shower? The standing poses in the shower They are fun, exciting and you will get warm for sure. You can make a pose against the shower wall (like the classic puppy but standing) or try the dancers (standing face to face).

Sex tip: if you have sex in the water, don’t forget a lubricant with a silicone base that will also be useful for anal practices, like this pjur or this other by Durex .

pjur analyze me! Relaxing Silicone Anal Glide – Silicone lubricant for comfortable anal sex – extra long lubrication – with jojoba (100ml)





Durex Long-lasting Silicone-Based Perfect Connection Lubricant – Also suitable for Anal Sex – 100 ml

The lotus flower

In addition to one of the most intimate postures This position is perfect because you will be hugging your partner and it is very simple. On the bed, the person below sits cross-legged and the person above sits on top, hugging her waist with her legs straddling, as if she were a variation of the Amazon posture.

It is important that you are well attached and that the movements go to the beat. Try to start very slowly in this position, because it is perfect to feel everything and to generate a very special connection with your partner. You have the one facing the other and well attached, so it could not be more romantic.

The missionary





Sticky. So you will be with this classic of sexual positions in which you will meet face to face and body to body. One lying on his back and the other on top, so this way you will keep warm. Being a position in which there is little movement, you can practice it under the duvet without fear of destroying the bed. An extra: from this position and if you are a penis-vagina couple, you can try coital alignment. It is very worth it.

The 68

As we have already told you, not everything is penetration in sex , and this posture is an ideal example. Although we love 69 and doing it under the duvet so as not to get cold can be great, today we bring a different and fun variant. In 68 we will have the same position as 69 but the person on top will turn and face the ceiling just thinking of enjoying.

The spoon

Lying on the bed, on her side and under the warmest blanket we have. This is how this posture begins in which we will place ourselves close to our partner who will be located right behind us, with his chest resting on our back. Ideal for the person behind to stimulate the body of the person in front in any erogenous zone.

Do not think in this position only with penetration, it is perfect for masturbate your partner , to stimulate your whole body and to practice that slow sex Of which so much is spoken now.

The cavalcade

We continue under the covers, without passing a drop of cold , and we try a position now that requires a little more physical effort than missionary and spoon, because whoever is placed on top will work the core over fire. We will position ourselves as with the spoon position, but this time looking up.

It is a slight variation of the inverted rider because whoever is on top will stand with their legs stretched out and keeping their torso slightly raised, as if they were doing Pilates. If you get tired, you can always lie on your partner and let yourself be hugged.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

