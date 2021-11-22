It seems that the accessories that usually drop in price on certain dates are those for mobile devices, but for the week of Black Friday we have one on Amazon selection of peripheral offerings from Satechi to get the most out of your Mac computer, but also the iPhone and iPad.





Satechi Aluminum 8-in-1 Multi-Port Adapter by 89.99 euros 59.99 euros: add a good amount of ports to your Mac with this 8-in-1 USB-C hub from Satechi with SD / micro SD card readers, 3 x USB-A (5 Gbps), HDMI 4K @ 60Hz, USB -C load up to 60W and Gigabit Ethernet for cable Internet.

SATECHI Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 – HDMI 4K (30Hz), Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C Charging, SD / Micro Card Readers, USB 3.0 Ports for 2020/2019/2018 MacBook Pro (Space Gray)

Satechi Aluminum 7-in-1 Multi-Port Adapter by 78.99 euros 51.99 euros: another USB-C hub of the firm that is on sale is this slightly more modest model, with 2 x USB-A, HDMI 4K @ 30Hz, Gigabit Ethernet, SD / micro SD readers and USB-C charging at 60W.

Satechi Multi-Port Type-C Slim Adapter with Ethernet, Compatible with MacBook Pro 2020 and MacBook Air 2020, iPad Pro, Microsoft Laptop 3, Surface Pro / Go

Satechi 3-in-1 Wireless Charger by 99.99 euros 65.99 euros: Simultaneously charge up to three devices (Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone) or Qi fast charge enabled devices with this elegant base from Satechi. It is compatible with cases up to 5mm and with the Apple Watch in Nighstand mode, and includes three plug adapters for international use.

SATECHI 3-in-1 Wireless Charger – Qi Quick Charge – Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max / 11 Pro / 11, AirPods Pro / 2, Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1

Satechi 108W USB-C Desktop Charger by 79.99 euros 53.99 euros: an “essential” for users who need a powerful charger to have all their devices ready. It has two USB-C PD ports (90 and 18W) along with two USB-A (12W) for use with MacBook, iPhone, iPad and other compatible devices. It has an elegant and modern design.

SATECHI 108W Pro PD USB-C Desktop Charger – 2 PD USB-C and 2 USB-A Ports – Compatible with 2020/19/18 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max / 13 Pro / 13 Mini / 13

Satechi multi-device charging station by 59.99 euros 40.99 euros: organize the charging of your devices with this station, which allows you to recharge five devices at the same time and keeps them organized while they are connected. It has a Qi base (up to 10W), two USB-C PD ports (up to 20W each) and two USB-A ports (up to 12W each).

Satechi Multi-Device Charging Station Dock 5 with Wireless Charging – Cables Sold Separately – Compatible with 2020 iPad Air, 2020 iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max / 13 Pro / 13 Mini / 13, AirPods Pro Read: The beauty of the beast 16-inch MacBook Pro is shown in all its glory in our first images

Satechi 75W Travel Charger by 71.99 euros 45.99 euros: multiple adapters in a powerful and elegant charger to simultaneously recharge up to four USB devices (maximum output 75W). It has two USB-C PD ports that supply up to 60W / 18W for the laptop or tablet, as well as additional USB 3.0.

SATECHI 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger with 2 USB-C PD and 2 USB 3.0 – Compatible with 2020 MacBook Pro / Air, 2020 iPad Pro / Air, iPhone 13 Pro Max / 13 Pro / 13 Mini / 13

Satechi Mac mini USB-C HUB and Stand by 79.99 euros 55.99 euros: expand the possibilities of your Mac mini with this base that integrates six additional ports on the front: USB-C data port, three USB-A 3.0, SD / micro SD card reader and headphone jack port. 3.5 mm.

SATECHI Support & amp; Aluminum Type-C Hub – Compatible with 2020 and 2018 Mac Mini – USB-C Data Port, Micro / SD Card Reader, USB 3.0 & amp; Headphone Jack Port (Silver)

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.