Yes, eating healthy during the holidays and enjoying a festival of flavors is possible. The most original Christmas salads fill our tables with color and nutrients, they are also a wonderful way to balance our diet during these days of intense ingestion. They can be placed in the center of the table to share, serve as a first course or even as an accompaniment to meat or fish. En Directo al Paladar seduce our eyes and our palate with these seven easy, colorful and healthy recipes.

Beet, goat cheese and blueberry salad

First, we preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Afterwards, we wrap each beet in aluminum or oven foil and bake them for about 45 minutes. Let the roasted beets cool. We peel them and cut them into thin slices, distribute them on a serving plate and place them, superimposing them one on top of the other, carefully. Cut the loaf of bread into cubes, and brown them in a little olive oil. We pass the croutons through an absorbent paper, in order to absorb the oil. In a bowl, mix the sprouts, the diced goat cheese, the chopped chives and the blueberries. We season everything with vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Season to taste. Lastly, we sprinkle with poppy seeds just before serving. We already have the beet, goat cheese and blueberry salad ready.

Burrata salad, Monterosa tomato and sprouts with black olive salt

Lovers of Italian aromas can opt for this burrata salad, Monterosa tomato and sprouts with black olive salt. A very simple dish to make that stands out thanks to the characteristic texture of the burrata and the contrast of flavors of black olives and tomato.

Pomegranate salad, crispy baicon and mozzarella

Those who prefer a version with fruit can bet on the pomegranate salad, crunchy baicon and mozzarella. It is a recipe that is “less caloric than it appears thanks to cooking the baicon that allows it to be defatted, but leaving it crunchy and adding an extra crunchy touch that is very appetizing. “In addition, it is very complete, so it can be a first course of ten.





DOWAN Porcelain Salad Bowl, Set of 2 Angled Serving Bowls, 26 OZ White Ceramic Bowl for Salad, Pasta, Soup, Rice, Fruit, Prep, Oven and Dishwasher Safe | White, 770ml

Crispy red cabbage, apple and carrot salad

If you are looking to add color to the table, nothing better than this striking crunchy red cabbage, apple and carrot salad. It’s crunchy and packed with nutrients. In Directo al Paladar they point out that “we can also serve as a garnish for meat or fish“.

Creamy broccoli salad

Broccoli has defenders and naysayers alike, but this creamy broccoli salad can change a lot of opinions. Experts note that “this creamy broccoli and bacon salad is satiating enough to serve as a single dish at lunch light or at dinner time. It is also a good garnish for meat or fish. Delicious in any way and very versatile. “

Molecular salad

Don’t be scared by the name of this salad, it is easier to make than you think and the products can be used in the supermarket. This exclusive salad of molecular gastronomy will make the most exquisite palates fall in love with little effort.

Thai salad

Nothing better than saying goodbye traveling to Asia with this Thai salad that it takes just 10 minutes. It can save you at the last minute if you have a surprise guest and it is a recipe full of flavors. In addition, Directo al Paladar defend that “if you have to do without any ingredient, for example using lemon, olive or sunflower oil or eliminating ginger from the equation.”





Pack> Natural Wood Salad Bowl Type Bowl or Salad Bowl + Decorative Wood Log. Pure Craftsmanship for your Table! (wooden salad bowl + natural wood slice)

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Direct to the Palate