The chopsticks or toothpicks They are an icon of the bar landscape, an indispensable element of bars and a regular inhabitant of tables and exhibitors. In their function of oral aid they do not have exactly a good reputation in terms of aesthetics or hygiene, but they are undoubtedly useful as stand and covered rustic of pinchos, tapas and appetizers.

With the firm theory – unproven – that flat models only continue to exist to supply the world of crafts, the thinnest and sharpest toothpicks also have dangers, and any good dentist will recommend keeping them well away from our teeth and gums. But the toothpick will never die, at least as long as we continue to enjoy the more casual snacking and without kinks.

The wooden chopsticks – luckily the plastic did not get to take away their domains – are used to hold ingredients on toast-type skewers, sandwiches and sandwiches, but we like to remember its function as a tool to, precisely, prick food and put it in our mouths. Either by serving the appetizer in containers so that each diner can puncture, or with the skewered bite, the skewers avoid touching food with the hands and the use of cutlery.

Pica-pau of pork and pickles

Cut the lean meat into small strips, of the bite size. Heat a couple of tablespoons of olive oil in a frying pan and brown the garlic cloves. Remove and reserve. In the same pan, brown the meat over high heat, seasoning it. Return the garlic cloves and add the bay leaves. Add the paprika and Worcestershire sauce, stirring a few times over high heat. Water with the wine and lower the heat. Cook for 10-15 minutes, until the sauce reduces and the meat is well cooked. At the end of cooking, add the pickles, or incorporate them cold when serving.

Complete recipe | Pica-pau with pork and pickles, Portuguese snack recipe

Torreznos

Ingredients . 100 g of torrezno de Soria (cured bacon) cut into a thickness of 3 cm and sunflower oil.

Elaboration. The ideal is not to put the bacon in the fridge, as it gets wet and makes it difficult to cook, but if you need to keep it refrigerated so that it lasts longer, try to remove it well in advance. Place the torreznos with the skin face down on a frying pan and cover them with sunflower oil at medium height: the skin should be completely covered. Turn the fire on low and let the oil heat up. Little by little, bubbles will form in the crust, which has to rise completely, until it is completely swollen. The time in which this is achieved is highly variable and can range from 25 minutes to an hour. Just keep an eye on it from time to time, taking care that the crust is always upside down. When the crust has completely risen, turn the heat to maximum and place the pancakes on their side. Cook for about a minute on each side, or until golden brown, and remove on absorbent paper. Ideally, serve the torreznos cut into pieces that can be eaten in one bite.

Complete recipe | Torrezno de Soria: how to cook it so that it is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside

Baked Octopus

Ingredients for 6 people . 1 whole and clean frozen raw octopus, 3 bay leaves, 8 black peppercorns, 50 ml of brandy or white wine, 500 ml of lager, 1 lemon.

Elaboration. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Arrange the octopus in a high-walled dish or use one of the oven plates. Put with the suction cups upwards and stick the head out from one side. Arrange the bay leaves and peppercorns on top, and drizzle with the brandy or wine. Add beer without completely covering it (depending on the size we can use the 500 ml or not). Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes; uncover and water with the source’s own broth. Return to the oven for another 30 minutes so that the tentacles are toasted. Keep watering it every 15 minutes. Lower the temperature to 180ºC and roast for another 20-30 minutes, until tender. As it should already be well toasted, we can cover it again to prevent it from going too much on the outside. At the end of baking, if we want it to be more crispy on the outside, finish the last minutes uncovered.

Complete recipe | Murcian baked octopus: typical recipe for tapas bar

Pintxo of potatoes and mussels with pickled aioli

Ingredients for 4 people . 1 can of good size pickled mussels, 4 small potatoes, roasted or sautéed cherry tomatoes, mayonnaise and optional flake salt.

Elaboration. We add the dressing from the can of mussels over the mayonnaise and beat with the rods until we obtain a homogeneous orange cream that we keep in a bottle to dose it. Cook the potatoes with their skins in salted water, about 18 minutes, and cut the ends of so that they can hold well on the plate. On each potato we put a roasted or golden cherry in the pan and on top we place a mussel, holding all the ingredients with a toothpick. Add a good splash of pickled aioli and, if there is any sauce left over from roasting the tomatoes, mix with more preserving liquid and serve as a base. Optionally season with salt flakes.

Complete recipe | Pintxo of potatoes and mussels with aioli of its own pickled sauce

Melon skewers with ham, mozzarella and cherrys

Ingredients . 1/2 sweet melon, 16 fresh minimozzarella, thinly sliced ​​serrano ham, cherry tomato, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, ground black pepper, dried oregano, basil and granulated garlic (optional).

Elaboration. If you have time, it is a good idea to marinate the mozzarella in a mixture of olive oil, oregano, basil, black pepper and garlic. Otherwise, mount the skewers directly. Cut the melon in half, scoop out the seeds with a spoon and extract small balls with a scoop, or cut cubes similar in size to tomatoes with a knife. Wash the cherry and dry well. Cut strips of ham and roll them up. Form the skewers alternating the cheese, tomato, melon, ham and arugula, a little to taste and according to the size of the sticks. Arrange in a serving dish and season with oil, freshly ground pepper, and the dried herbs. A spicy touch of ground chili would also do well.

Complete recipe | Melon skewers with ham, mozzarella and cherry tomato

Fried anchovies in Asian marinade

Ingredients for 2-3 people . 20 clean anchovies, 2 tablespoons of paprika, 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, 50 ml of mirin, 50 ml of rice vinegar, a pinch of coarse salt, 2 teaspoons of sugar, oregano, 1 bay leaf, 2 cloves of garlic, flour and extra virgin olive oil for frying.

Elaboration. Clean and place half of the anchovies loins skin side down in a bowl. In a bowl we mix the spices of the marinade (paprika de la Vera, cumin, a good pinch of salt). We cover the source with the spices, making sure that they cover the meat of all the anchovies. We place the rest of the anchovies, -this time with the skin facing up- so that their meat is also in contact with the spices. We cover everything with 50 ml of mirin and 50 ml of rice vinegar mixed with sugar and sprinkle with oregano. Add the bay leaf and two cloves of garlic and leave in the marinade for 10-12 hours in the fridge. We remove the anchovies from the marinade, dry them with absorbent paper, pass them through flour, draining the excess, and fry them in plenty of hot extra virgin olive oil in small batches.

Complete recipe | Fried anchovies in mirin marinade and rice vinegar

Chicken skewers with paprika

Ingredients for 4-6 people . 2 chicken breasts, 45 ml of extra virgin olive oil, 5 ml of lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of sweet paprika, 1/2 teaspoon of hot paprika (or more to taste), 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, ground black pepper and salt.

Elaboration. Place the extra virgin olive oil, the lemon juice, the sweet paprika, the hot pepper, the ground cumin, the granulated garlic and the thyme in a bowl. Mix well. Chop the chicken into pieces in one bite and season. Place in a container, pour in the dressing and mix very well. Let it marinate for at least one hour. Heat a frying pan with a little oil and cook the chicken over high heat until it is well browned on all sides. Arrange the chicken, on skewers of one or two pieces, in a dish or tray lightly greased with oil and season with a little extra paprika.

Complete recipe | Chicken skewers with paprika: easy pecking recipe to get rid of in no time

Directly to the Paladar | The BOE explains what “going for tapas” is and ensures that it is the same as “going for pinchos” (and giving them away, nothing)

Directly to the Paladar | Beware of the skewer of your skewer: a toothpick almost killed a young man who inadvertently ingested it