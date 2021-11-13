Sex toys are increasingly technological and bet more on connectivity, the slow sex and even virtual reality. The world of sexuality continues to evolve after the great impulse of clitoral suckers, and every day we are presented with news that a decade ago would have seemed like a science fiction movie.

More and more sex toys are not only designed to stimulate the clitoris, but also to stimulate the penis or to give pleasure to any part of the body . We tell you some news that have come to sneak into our nightstands, regardless of our gender. Seven new sex toys for him and her that have caught our attention.

Demi Wand, the first vibrator designed by Demi Lovato





Demi Lovato has designed a wand of pleasure, nothing to do with the wands of Hogwarts. The Demi Lovato x Bellesa Demi Wand is a wand-shaped vibrator that is suitable for anyone and to stimulate any part of the body, not just the clitoris. With eight vibration intensities, it is perfect to include it for example, during an erotic massage . Have priced at $ 79 and they also ship to Spain.





LELO’s Ina Wave 2, an improved vibrating bunny

We already told you about this marvel of science when we tell you some sex toys designed to find and stimulate the G-spot . LELO’s Ina Wave 2 is the vibrating bunny in version 2.0 and the latest release from the Swedish sex toy brand. its exclusive WaveMotion technology -imitates the massage movement of the fingers as if making a wave-, it is capable of stimulating the G-spot and the clitoris at the same time in an incredible way.

In addition, the range of intensity of the vibrations has been increased and now it has 12 modes to choose from, and it has an offer for the Single ‘s Day with which you save 40 euros, because it costs € 199 159 euros .

INA WAVE ™ 2 Plum. Biocompatible silicone vibrating bunny with WaveMotion ™ technology that mimics the massage movement of the fingers inside to stimulate your G-spot, while the external stimulator gently massages your clitoris. With 12 modes to choose from.

We-Vibe Bond, the first portable stimulation ring





It was introduced in September to revolutionize pleasure, and is the first adjustable portable stimulation ring, controlled by remote control and through a mobile application. Can be worn discreetly and ultra-quietly on the penis, under clothing. Imagine a date where you can control your partner’s pleasure in the middle of a restaurant, for example.

A sex toy designed to increase desire and to extend pleasure, under the philosophy of slow sex, and a way to try something different in sex . It has a price of 129 euros .

The Satisfyer Pro 2, with new aesthetics





They say that why change what already works, and that is what those of Satisfyer must think because they have washed the face of their best seller and now it is available in three pastel colors, pink, purple and blue. Ideal if you want to renew the one you already have or if there is still a friend in the group who has not succumbed to the success of clitoral suckers. You got it on Amazon for 25.19 euros .

Vibrator, Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, Clitoral Sucker with 11 intensity levels for non-contact stimulation, battery-powered contact vibrator, waterproof

And with the rest of the brand’s toys, you can take advantage of a novelty: you can feel the erotic stories of REMOTYCA through the vibrations of your toy thanks to the Satisfyer Connect app . This means that you will be able to hear an erotic story while the Satisfyer vibrates according to the story. Sounds interesting right?

LELO F1S V2, the toy for them





People with a penis are not exempt from using a sex toy. This penis masturbator has become a revolution and its improved version has reached LELO: it has twice the force, four variation patterns with a unique design and a softer, more flexible tube for a wide range of shapes and sizes .

In addition, it has ten sensors that allow to know the performance data of the toy through the LELO app, which makes it easy to create patterns so that the pleasure is multiplied. And for the Single’s Day in LELO you save 44 euros, because it costs € 219 175 euros .

Male tube masturbator F1S ™ V2. The first sextech console with an open interface from LELO’s new generation toys.

Womanizer Premium Eco, the sustainable bet





Another novelty that has emerged this year is sustainable sex toys. In this case Womanizer has launched a sex toy that has reduced plastic to a minimum based on its best seller, the Womanizer Premium. With 12 intensity levels, it is the first eco-friendly and biodegradable vegan sex toy and manufactured with BIOLENE. at Amazon it costs 189 euros .

Womanizer Premium Eco Clitoral Vibrator Clitoris Sucking Biodegradable Sex Toy for Women, Pink

Keon by Kiiroo, an automatic masturbator





Kiiroo’s are known for Titan, which is, according to the brand, the first interactive sex toy for penises. Now they have released Keon, an automatic masturbator that goes up and down according to the images you see. It is connected to a list of content (porn), and the movement of the device is the same as that of the scene. No need to do anything. Porn for very lazy? It is possible, but it has become a top seller, despite costing 211 euros , and they send to Spain from their website.

