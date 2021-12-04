Android 12 is the next step in the acclaimed operating system present in millions of mobiles from multiple manufacturers. Among these is Xiaomi, whose devices have already begun to receive the new update.
This new version of Android comes accompanied by many features that we have compiled. A total of seven news that your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO will receive when updating to Android 12.
Return one-handed mode
The possibility of using the mobile with one hand in a comfortable way through gestures rejoins MIUI thanks to Android 12. This function allows you to reduce the screen size to half, by simply dragging the bottom bar down.
In this way, it is much easier to operate the mobile with one hand. In case you want to return to the normal screen size, you just have to click on any empty space above interface.
New extra dim feature
This feature of Android 12 is quite similar to the dark mode 2.0 of MIUI 12. This time, the extra dim function returns with a revamped system, no hassle adding black filters. This resolution of previous conflicts will bring you greater harmony between MIUI and Android.
New welcome animations
The new application welcome animations were unveiled via MIUI 12.5. This Android 12 feature provides a better optimized and smoother animation, with a considerably shorter opening time. Also, some supported apps will feature a presentation animation.
Conversations widget
Among the novelties of Android 12 is also a contact widget that first appeared in MIUI 12.5.
This widget allows you create shortcuts of your conversations for much faster communication with your loved ones, colleagues from work or colleagues from the institute or university.
Notifications with a fresh look
Android 12 notifications improve its appearance compared to its previous versions. Now, instead of displaying an application icon, lThe notification shows you the photograph of the person or group with whom you have a conversation.
Similarly, these adaptive notifications now have better MIUI support.
More defined watch design
Another feature that renews its design is the clock in the status bar of Android 12. It will have, from the new update, with a more refined, modern and bold design. Ideal to give a much more elegant appearance to the device clock.
Improved date format
The lock screen date format has been shortened to get more screen space. This Android 12 feature will give you more space for notificationsTherefore, the user will be able to manage them in a much more comfortable and simple way.
Xiaomi devices with Android 12 beta
The beta of Android 12 for MIUI 12.5 It is already available in a wide variety of Xiaomi terminals. These are:
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi CIVI
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro +
- Redmi K40
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
In the coming weeks it is expected that many other Xiaomi devices, such as the Redmi Note 9, Redmi K30, Redmi Note 10, POCO M2, M3 and X3, among many, also receive the new version of Android.