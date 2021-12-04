Android 12 is the next step in the acclaimed operating system present in millions of mobiles from multiple manufacturers. Among these is Xiaomi, whose devices have already begun to receive the new update.

This new version of Android comes accompanied by many features that we have compiled. A total of seven news that your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO will receive when updating to Android 12.

Return one-handed mode

The possibility of using the mobile with one hand in a comfortable way through gestures rejoins MIUI thanks to Android 12. This function allows you to reduce the screen size to half, by simply dragging the bottom bar down.

In this way, it is much easier to operate the mobile with one hand. In case you want to return to the normal screen size, you just have to click on any empty space above interface.

New extra dim feature

This feature of Android 12 is quite similar to the dark mode 2.0 of MIUI 12. This time, the extra dim function returns with a revamped system, no hassle adding black filters. This resolution of previous conflicts will bring you greater harmony between MIUI and Android.

New welcome animations

The new application welcome animations were unveiled via MIUI 12.5. This Android 12 feature provides a better optimized and smoother animation, with a considerably shorter opening time. Also, some supported apps will feature a presentation animation.

Conversations widget

Among the novelties of Android 12 is also a contact widget that first appeared in MIUI 12.5.

This widget allows you create shortcuts of your conversations for much faster communication with your loved ones, colleagues from work or colleagues from the institute or university.

Notifications with a fresh look

Android 12 notifications improve its appearance compared to its previous versions. Now, instead of displaying an application icon, lThe notification shows you the photograph of the person or group with whom you have a conversation.

Similarly, these adaptive notifications now have better MIUI support.

More defined watch design

Another feature that renews its design is the clock in the status bar of Android 12. It will have, from the new update, with a more refined, modern and bold design. Ideal to give a much more elegant appearance to the device clock.

The lock screen date format has been shortened to get more screen space. This Android 12 feature will give you more space for notificationsTherefore, the user will be able to manage them in a much more comfortable and simple way.

Xiaomi devices with Android 12 beta

The beta of Android 12 for MIUI 12.5 It is already available in a wide variety of Xiaomi terminals. These are:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi CIVI

Xiaomi Mix 4

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

In the coming weeks it is expected that many other Xiaomi devices, such as the Redmi Note 9, Redmi K30, Redmi Note 10, POCO M2, M3 and X3, among many, also receive the new version of Android.

Via | XIAOMIUI

Image | Andro4all