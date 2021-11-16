The new Upper East Side girls are a style reference for the younger (and not so young). Each look of this reboot deserves a special mention, but one of the details that has attracted our attention in particular is the endless number of luxury bags that we see in practically every scene.

“75% of the luxury market is limited to the sale of bags and sneakers compared to the 25% invoiced by ready-to-wear. And in brands like Gucci, more than half of their income already comes from purchases made by people under 35 years of age, “we read in El Mundo. Some data that reinforces the close relationship between the sale of luxury home bags and Generation Z. A bond that materializes in Gossip Girl’s outfits.

Dior, Fendi, Jacquemus or Louis Vuitton are some of the leading brands in the game. Brands that make each of their legendary designs become a true “object of desire”. We recognize it: since we have seen these bags on screen they are our new obsession.

Carolina Herrera New Yorker Film 2021-2022

Dior’s “Saddle”





Julien is sporting one of Dior’s most popular bags: the “Saddle” silhouette. A model designed by John Galliano in his time at the creative front of the French firm. The “Dior Oblique” motif in gray jacquard is chosen this time. The piece includes a “Saddle” flap with a magnetic “D” closure and an aged metal “CD” signature with a gold finish on each side of the handle. A bag that has a price of 3,500 euros.





Dior Saddle. 3,100 euros.

“Le grand Chiquito” by Jacquemus





Monet De Haan holds in his hands one of the most popular bags of the moment: “Le grand Chiquito” by Jacquemus. The French couturier is one of the loudest names today and handbags are one of his most prized creations. This model It is part of the “Chiquito” family, among which we also find the famous “Le Mini Chiquito”. Designed in Italy, this small white bag with a marked handle is priced at 625 euros.





“Le Grand Chiquito” by Jacquemus. 625 euros.

The Dior “Book Tote”





Created by Maria Grazia Chiuri, this semi-rigid bag in size X allows you to carry books inside (as its name suggests). This model burst into our lives thanks to Dior’s spring-summer 2018 collection and since then it has been seen countless times in the street style. Luna La opts for the maroon design, while on the brand’s website we find the navy blue alternative. It costs 2,500 euros.





Dior “Book Tote”. 2,500 euros.

The Louis Vuitton Papillon





This was one of the first images we could see of this reebot and within all the pieces that make up the look Julien’s (pay attention to Balenciaga sneakers, for example) highlights the “Papillon” by Louis Vuitton. A cylindrical bag with the brand’s monogram that is fastened with two straps created in 1966. Currently, it is not for sale on the Louis Vuitton website, it can be purchased through second-hand sales channels. In Vestiaire Collective there are options for 980 euros.





Salvatore Ferragamo’s Studio





This bag is one of the most legendary from Ferragamo. A design crafted from natural grain calfskin with metal closure with Gancini detail. In this image we see the option in seagull color. A model made in Italy that has a cost of 2,100 euros.





“Studio” by Salvatore Ferragamo. 2,100 euros.

The “Baguette Striped Snakeskin” by Fendi





Among the bags that appear on the scene of the Fendi house, the “Baguette Striped Snakeskin” shines. This model is included in the Fendi “Baguette” family, rectangular-shaped bags that They have been causing a sensation since the first design was released in 1997. Julien wears the striped piece in snakeskin, a bag that is not available on the brand’s website.





Jimmy Choo’s Candy





As a finishing touch, a party bag that we see in the outfit by Zoya. Specifically, we are talking about Jimmy Choo’s “Candy”. This hand design has a glitter acrylic finish and detachable chain strap to carry on the shoulder or in the hand. It is available in silver and rose gold and is priced at 550 euros.





“Candy” by Jimmy Choo. 550 euros.

Photographs | Gossip Girl, Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jacquemus