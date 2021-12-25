These days of excess in food and drink, wearing slim pants is not the best idea. There will be time to get back to good New Year’s resolutions. So let’s go find comfortable men’s pants, wide, Chinese, wide, perfect for sitting at a banquet for hours.

1 Elegant and spacious: the tailoring style
2 The most modern pants
3 The Chinese are also for winter
4 Joggers in their most elegant version
5 Full trend camouflage pants
6 Cargo pants for a casual look
7 The saving elastic waist

Elegant and spacious: the tailoring style

Bershka proposes these fabric pants available in various shades at a very good price.


Wide trousers

Dockers has super discounted Chinese that go with any look in this Amazon flash offer

The most modern pants

These Sfera check chino trousers They promise very good looks this winter and without perfect for the Christmas dates.

Sfera Men's Pants
Check trousers

The Chinese are also for winter

These Sfera camel chinos They look that good with the lumberjack shirt that is trending this winter.

Chino pants
Chino trousers

Joggers in their most elegant version

The joggers They stopped being a sports pants only to become an alternative that elegant.

Joggers
Gray joggers

Seven H&M joggers that are pure style and comfort to wear this season

Full trend camouflage pants

We can’t get enough of the camouflage print, and these pants are perfect for being comfortable and stylish.

Hmgoepprod
Camouflage joggers

Cargo pants for a casual look

If you like the informal and oversized style, these cargo pants combined with sports they are the perfect look.

Cargo pants
Cargo pants

The saving elastic waist

These dress joggers In brown with an elastic waistband with cardón they are perfect to withstand large feasts, and they are very elegant.

Brown pants
Brown pants

Photo | Imaxtree

