Archive image of the facade of the Linares Palace, headquarters of the Casa de América in Madrid. EFE / JUANJO MARTIN



Madrid, Nov 14 (EFE) .- Seven Ibero-American leaders will commemorate tomorrow the 30th anniversary of the Ibero-American Summits that began in 1991 in Mexico and whose next edition will be held in 2022 in the Dominican Republic.

The forum thus closes its first three decades of life that left regional agreements for cooperation projects in the areas of education, justice, social cohesion, culture, or social security and that in recent years added pacts on gender or the environment.

Tomorrow’s event, to be held at the Casa de América in Madrid, will be chaired by the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and will have the participation of the heads of state or presidents of Government of Colombia, Chile, Argentina, the Republic Dominican Republic, Panama and Portugal and Spain.

In turn, it will also have the presence of the two former Ibero-American general secretaries, the Uruguayan Enrique V. Iglesias and the Costa Rican Rebeca Grynspan, who left office just a few months ago.

The objective of the event is to convey to the public the achievements of the Ibero-American summits and reflect on the challenges that lie ahead to position themselves as a strategic system in the global geopolitical context and will be moderated by the president of the EFE Agency, Gabriela Cañas.

REFLECT ON THE ACHIEVEMENTS AND FUTURE OF THE SUMMITS

The event will be divided into two acts. The first will be a debate to analyze the achievements of the union of the 22 Ibero-American countries, the 19 from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and Andorra; It will be moderated by Enrique Iglesias and will feature the telematic intervention of the presidents of Colombia, Iván Duque, and Chile, Sebastián Piñera.

In that same discussion, the vice president of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Augusto Santos Silva.

The second panel will be led by Rebeca Grynspan and will focus on the future challenges of the Ibero-American community.

The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez and, telematically, his Argentine counterparts, Alberto Fernández, will take part in this event; Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; and Panama, Laurentino Cortizo.

All of them are heads of state or government of countries that have organized at least two Ibero-American summits in the 30 years of existence of this type of international meeting.

The King of Spain will close the event after an intervention by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Susa, who will be present in Madrid.

Sources from the Spanish Executive emphasize that the act is an initiative promoted by the president, who has been preparing for a long time to show all the advances that have occurred in 30 years of Ibero-American summits, since they began in 1991 in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

A GENERAL SECRETARIAT WAITING FOR THE NEXT SECRETARY

The commemoration takes the Ibero-American General Secretariat, the body that, together with the host country, organizes each Summit, without a general secretary after the departure of Grynspan, who since this summer has directed the United Nations Organization for Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

At the next meeting of foreign ministers on November 26, at least four candidates, who have already formalized their intention to be in the race, will be put to the vote of the countries of the region.

These are the former Ecuadorian President Rosalía Arteaga, the Foreign Ministers of Chile and Guatemala, Andrés Allamand and Pedro Brolo, respectively, and the former Peruvian Minister José Antonio García Belaúnde, who so far have claimed to have the support of various governments.

In the event that none of the applicants collects the necessary support as well as any veto, a mandatory condition to be elected, an extraordinary meeting would have to be held next year to find a suitable candidate.