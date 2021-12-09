Great news for all Seven Knights fans is that, Seven Knights 2, the sequel to Netmarble’s mobile RPG Seven Knights, can now delve even further into the title with the addition of Chapter 10 to the main story, which will focus on Rudy’s adventure to receive the Oracle of Light, as well as the unfinished story of the Mercenaries of Alba.

Players now also have the opportunity to acquire two newly added heroes, the Knight of Light Rudy Legendary + and the Legendary Blood Rose Miss Velvet. The Knight of Light Rudy is a defensive hero, arriving in his original Seven Knights form with even stronger skill compositions such as Damage Reflex and Taunt.

She is also the first Legendary + hero to be added since the launch of Seven Knights 2. Elderkupp’s second Legendary Hero, Bloody Rose Miss Velvet, is a strong offensive hero that players can easily utilize in Seven’s Arena mode. Knights 2.

There are also a number of celebratory events for Seven Knights 2 players to enjoy starting on December 8, including: Extraction Rate Increase Event – Rate Increase to acquire the Knight of Light Rudy and the Rose Bloodbath Miss Velvet.

Support Special Quest Update – Players will have the opportunity to acquire a maximum of 20 Soul Stones for Miss Velvet, and a maximum of 10 Soul Stones for the Knight of Light Rudy.

Two Special Holiday Events: Holiday Celebration Special Mission and Special Registration Event – Complete missions and log in each day for rewards including the chance to acquire Legendary armor and weapons!

Seven Knights 2 is set 20 years after the original game Seven Knights and focuses on the Mercenaries of the Dawn who embark on a journey to find the last member of the Seven Knights, “Rudy,” after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phine.

Starring a series of characters featured in stunning graphics powered by the Unreal Engine 4, Seven Knights 2 will immerse players in a true sequel with fun and innovative Seven Knights gameplay that is enjoyed, collected, and developed by players around the world. charismatic heroes as they engage in a deep and immersive cinematic story.