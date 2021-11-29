Christmas is just around the corner: the lights and decoration are already on and from one moment to another the Christmas carols will become our day to day. So, we like it more or we like it less, too the time of buying gifts for invisible friends begins: yes at work, yes with our lifelong friends, yes with family … This month we will have almost more work than the Three Wise Men, of course.

But of course there are people easier to give than others. An example? Product lovers beauty like us. With an advent calendar, a pack Christmas makeup or any nice product we are happier than anything.

And today we are going to do a kind of brainstorming with a theme beauty concrete, nails, with ideas to give this Christmas with which to do our nails at home:

Complete manicure kits





First of all we have this super complete kit, which includes everything we need to make ourselves the semi-permanent manicure at home (Not for nothing is it the best seller on Amazon in its category).

In addition to a 48W UV and LED lamp, includes 6 different enamels, 1 primer and 1 base top coat two in one. As well as files, polishing blocks and cuticle pushers, among other things. In summary: everything you need. And it is also lowered by 59.90 euros 44.93 euros.





If we look for something more low cost we have this other kit, also the best-selling on Amazon in its category, which stands out for also having accessories of nail art such as glitter or stickers.

Includes a UV-LED lamp, 10 semi-permanent gel polishes, a top coat and a primer. In addition to manicure tools (such as files or cleaners) and decoration accessories. The lamp has three time settings (60, 90 and 120 seconds) and is large enough to dry all five fingers at the same time. 26.99 euros.

Manicure accessories





We love this manicure set because combines hand, foot and facial care in the same pack, since among its 18 pcs includes tools for all three. We have from nail clippers, files or accessories for cuticles to scissors or razors for the face.

As a gift, in addition, it is aesthetically beautiful thanks to the case where everything is stored (in addition to the colors of the tools in general). It is also available in two other colors: blue and solid pink. 13.99 euros.

18-piece manicure set





If the one who you are looking for the gift for is passionate about the world of manicure and already has all the enamels available and to have (in addition to a lamp), the electric files they are a good option. This model, one of the best rated on Amazon, can be used for both manicures and pedicures.

They are used to polish and remove excess cuticles or calluses, as well as to file and help shape your own nails. They include six different bits, 60 sanding bands, five polishing heads, and a brush. In addition, the brand also promises minimal noise and vibration, ideal for not driving the whole house crazy. 21.99 euros 19.54 euros.

Enamel packs

If you prefer to bet on giving only nail polish, either because the other person already has the rest of the accessories or because you are not looking for a semi-permanent manicure, these are our options:





First we have Essie’s advent calendar. A nice option, with a packaging very christmas, to give away. It is a safe gift, as we have the proven quality of Essie nail polishes, and a huge variety.

It includes 24 products, with nine in original format (of which six are limited editions), fourteen in mini format and a mini nail polish remover. The colors vary, from golden or bright tones ideal for Christmas or basic such as red or blue to wear every day. 58.95 euros 41.29 euros.

Advent calendar Essie





If you are looking to bet on more combinable colors all year round even if they come in less quantity (or if you simply have a more limited budget), this Elite99 pack is a good option.

It includes six semi-permanent enamels UV LED, compatible with this type of lamp, long-lasting according to the brand itself (about 10-14 days). What we like the most are the colors, with a somewhat pastel tone, perfect to make dozens of combinations and brighten our gray days. 13.99 euros 10.44 euros.

Pack of six semi-permanent enamels





And finally, if what we are looking for is a variety of semi-permanent enamels huge this pack of Kastiny it is ideal. Both because it includes 24 colors and because some of these are oriented to Christmas, with golden tones or with sparkles.

In addition to the enamels, it also includes two bottles of sealer (one with a gloss finish and the other matte) and a bottle of base glue. The brand promises a durable, glossy finish with two or three layers of application. 33.99 euros.

Pack of 24 semi-permanent nail polishes Kastiny





Other featured purchases on Amazon

And in case you want to get ahead of the Black Friday offers (because there are still a few weeks left) we leave you three purchases that we can do now at Amazon at a good price:

First of all the Amazon Advent calendar, which this year includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser and is now discounted by 69.95 55.95 euros.

Also one of the Amazon’s best-selling oil-free fryers, the Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way for 64.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1500W, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

And finally the super automatic coffee maker most recommended, the De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @mariafrubies

Photos | Amazon