Going for a run when it is the typical cold of December does not feel like much, nor when it is extremely hot, therefore, in the same way that it happens in the summer, in winter we have to adapt.

In order to do it we are going to show you seven keys so that you can practice running even in the cold months to come, this way you won’t have to give up running in winter.

Clothing is an essential aspect

It is important that we bear in mind that not all clothing is useful for running in winter. For example, in the case of cotton garments, they are not suitable for use, since they absorb sweat and leave you soaked, which will cause you to feel colder.

Ideally, you should wear specialized thermal and breathable clothing for running., since these help to evacuate sweat from the body while we stay warm.

Go running in the sunny hours

This is a great strategy, since you take advantage of the little heat that the sun gives you to be less cold. In fact, running when there is no sun will mean that you are colder, since the temperatures drop a lot, it also depends on where you live.

But if you are a person who does not tolerate the cold well or lives in a city where temperatures are very low, the sun can be a great ally of yours.





The warm-up should be longer

Warming up should always be essential before starting a sport or training, since it is the best way to warm up our musculoskeletal system and thus avoid injuries.

In the coldest months, the heating should be a part long enough for you to warm up, and above all it is very important that you do it, since it takes a lot for the body to warm up during the winter.

Once your running training is finished, it is important to let the body cool down little by little, as there are to give your body some time to adjust again to the cold.

It is important that you always stay hydrated

In summer we usually drink more water than in winter due to increased dehydration due to the heat, but in winter, especially if we train, it is important that we stay hydrated.

You may forget to drink water, but your body still needs hydration regardless of the temperature. Drink before you go out and when you get home. And if you can, drink on the way from time to time.

Try to avoid running on windy days

When it’s windy and there are low temperatures, it gives the feeling that our body never gets warmBesides, sweat gets very cold and stays on our body, giving us a very unpleasant feeling of cold.





If you have clothes adapted for this, such as a windbreaker, you can try to run on very windy and cold days, but if this is not the case, we advise you not to go out and we recommend that you wait to run another day.

Protect the parts most sensitive to cold

There are parts that are more sensitive to cold, such as the nose, throat, neck, ears and hands, so we recommend that you protect them in the same way that you protect the rest of the body.

For this, you can use garments such as gloves, earmuffs, hats, neck warmers, which are garments that can go very well and even reduce your feeling of cold.

What’s more, it is important to breathe as much as you can through your nose, since if you breathe through your mouth all the cold air goes directly to the throat, which is very likely that this way you will catch a cold.





Don’t forget about your skin

It is very important to take care of the skin and not only when it is exposed to the sun. Cold temperatures and wind make our skin very dry, causing it to even break.

This is why it is important applying moisturizer to exposed parts such as the face and lips. In the event that you are not wearing gloves, the skin on your hands must also be protected.

