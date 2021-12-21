There is increasing awareness and information on how to eat well and healthily, although there are still certain questions we ask ourselves about it, such as what to do to reduce calories from our dishes

When we want to remove calories from our dishes, they are tasteless and less palatable. This causes us not to be able to continue to maintain a diet in which the dishes do not have that flavor that they previously had. It is because of that We are going to give you seven keys to reduce the number of calories in your dishes while maintaining the flavor.

Try to eliminate the sauces and use the seasonings

Sauces are ultra-processed foods, high in refined sugars and saturated fat. With which, a gesture that can make a difference is to eliminate the use of sauces to flavor your dishes.

A perfect substitute are seasonings, you can find them in different flavors such as onion, garlic, oregano, pepper and many more. They are not caloric since they have suffered previous dehydration but they give your dishes a lot of flavor.

Try to make vegetables and vegetables the protagonists of the dish

All macronutrients and micronutrients are important and must be present in your diet. One way to reduce calories and maintain or increase the flavor of your dishes is to there is more presence of greens and vegetables.





In addition, they are low-calorie foods, rich in water and fiber that you can eat a high amount. In addition, you can combine it with some protein and carbohydrates, thus enjoying a great flavor.

The power of whole fruit on your plates

Add a whole fruit to your dishes, such as a salad, it is an excellent option to reduce calories and add flavor to your dishes. Whole fruit has much more flavor and is more satisfying than whipped fruit, which will make you feel fuller.

In addition, the whole fruit gives you that feeling of satiety since there is a previous chewing process, something that we are more satisfied after taking the whole fruit than if we drank it in its liquid version.

Use plain yogurt and fresh cheese instead of mayonnaise or cream

Mayonnaise and cream are very caloric and fatty foods that you should eliminate from your diet if you want to reduce the number of calories in your dishes.





One trick is to replace them with natural yogurt and smoothie fresh cheese., which are two great allies in any weight loss diet. They are also rich in protein, satisfying and very low in calories.

Also, if you use them to make a dessert you can use vanilla and cinnamon for flavor. In the case of using it in savory dishes, seasoning them with lemon, vinegar, a little oil and seasonings can be a very good option.

One trick is to marinate instead of batter

We all like fried and battered, the problem is how unhealthy they are and the amount of calories they contain. If you want to reduce calories, you should consider eliminating them from your diet.

An excellent option for your dishes to be just as tasty is to use marinating and marinating techniques, giving the dish an aromatic flavor that you will like a lot.

Using oil for cooking when food has no water

We tend to make the mistake of using oil as long as we are going to cook in the pan. This causes us to add unnecessary calories to our dishes.

Ideally, you should use the oil for foods that have a low percentage of water in their composition, that is, foods such as meats and legumes.

If we cook vegetables, greens and other foods that have a high percentage of water no need to use oil for cooking, the same water makes oil.





Try using avocado instead of butter

Both avocado and butter are very caloric foods, but they are not both equally healthy. Butter is high in saturated fat and avocado is high in healthy fat.

Also, avocado, even being a caloric food, has much fewer calories than butter. Because avocado is a very versatile food, we can use it as a cream as a replacement for butter.

In Vitónica | The caloric deficit is the key to weight loss: everything you need to know to calculate yours safely

In Vitónica |

Images | iStock.