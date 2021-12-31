If this New Year’s Eve you want to avoid empachos and gastrointestinal discomfort, we will show you seven keys to take care of your stomach at the last dinner of the year.

Eat as slowly as possible





Slow down and reduce the speed of intake of food is very useful to prevent digestive discomfort throughout the New Year’s Eve dinner and after it.

Therefore, it is essential to enjoy each bite and give the body time to digest and process each serving of food that we enter it. Thus, eating slowly is very helpful if we seek to avoid binges by controlling the amount we eat, as well as if we want to prevent belly swelling or other discomforts.

Chew every bite well





Chewing is part of the digestive process and the more we grind the food in our mouth with our teeth, the more we facilitate the work of the stomach and other organs of the digestive system.

In addition, to promote satiety and prevent excesses as well as, to avoid discomfort of poor digestion, it is advisable to chew each bite well.

Choose reduced-fat preparations





Fats in large quantities can hinder the digestive process and above all, facilitate discomfort typical of copious and heavy meals such as bloating, heartburn, gas or others.

Therefore, on this New Year’s Eve prioritize reduced-fat preparations, avoiding to the maximum the ultra-processed ones as well as the sauces loaded with fats or the dishes that include fried foods.

Choose water as your main drink





The adequate hydration It can be of great help both to control the amount ingested and to promote the metabolism of food throughout its passage through the digestive system.

However, it is key choose water as the main drink avoiding carbonated or carbonated options whenever possible, as well as those that include sugars.

Avoid drinking alcohol as much as possible





Although alcoholic beverages are always present at New Year’s Eve dinner, we recommend to prevent discomfort of a hampered digestion, avoid alcohol intake as much as possible.

Alcohol not only can irritate the gastric mucosa but also to promote excesses and therefore promote indignities; being also aggravating discomforts such as heartburn, so frequent at this time.

Prioritize mild preparations and avoid highly seasoned ones





The main dishes in terms of flavors are those that most aggravate symptoms of poor digestion. Therefore, we recommend prioritize mild preparations in terms of their flavors and avoid highly seasoned ones.

Spicy, very salty preparations, or with excess sugar inside will always be discouraged if we seek to prevent digestive discomfort. While, those milder in terms of flavors such as the baked, steamed, or cooked in papillote They are very beneficial to take care of the digestive system.

Be moderate when eating and drinking, even the healthiest dishes





Preventing all kinds of excesses is essential if we want to facilitate the digestive process and avoid various discomforts. Therefore, we must be moderate when eating and drinking, even when it comes to healthy options.

Just as an excess of sugars and alcohol is very harmful to the digestive system, it can also cause bloating and gas, an excess of fiber derived from vegetables and various vegetables.

Because, above all we must be moderate during the New Year’s Eve dinner if we want to avoid embarrassment and inconvenience typical of these dates.

These are seven keys to take care of your stomach on New Year’s Eve and to prevent indulgence as well as annoyances of excesses and foods of poor nutritional quality.

