The cancellation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ may have caught us by surprise because of the speed with which it has been announced, but the truth is that it was something that was seen coming. This version of the acclaimed anime was announced in style, shooting expectations through the roof despite the fact that this type of adaptations in real image do not usually work very well, but soon doubts began to arise and from there it was downhill, thus ending all hope of a second season.

The problems already started soon

Shortly after filming began on the series, John cho he suffered an accident on the set that forced him to be paralyzed for several months, and the recordings were not resumed until practically a year later. A very significant delay that made the public turn their attention to other projects and almost forgot that a live-action series of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ was going to premiere on Netflix.

A failed promotional campaign





It is true that Netflix made a significant promotional effort to seduce the public into seeing the series, but the approach of it was strange. The most common was that it seemed aimed at anime fans when it was not clear that there were really so many – and especially enough willing to give a live-image adaptation a chance – to do so. Not even dedicating an After Show was enough to get it. They just didn’t sell it well.

Undecided in her goal





Once seen, it is not very clear what exactly was the objective of those responsible, since at the same time they wanted to be faithful and respectful with the base material but to differentiate themselves from it. In addition, in each episode there were constant changes in tone, best resolved when they relied on the efforts of their leading trio, which caused constant ups and downs of interest, even going from being sparkling in one scene to monotonous and boring in the next. What is not clear to me is if they wanted to cover too much or if they simply wanted to have everything and did not know how to give it unity.

Almost no one liked it





Even though it went downhill and had some storylines that never worked out, I think I enjoyed this ‘Cowboy Bebop’ more than most. Shattered by most of the critics, it is not that the public comments were very positive. I speak in general lines, of course there would be someone who would love it, but the general perception was far from good.

Bad audiences





‘Cowboy Bebop’ was unlucky in that its premiere basically coincided with the time when Netflix started posting viewership data on a weekly basis. Therefore, it could be said that it was the first failure of the platform that we discovered in real time. Surely that has also helped the haste with which the cancellation has been announced, because at this point we all took for granted that it was a mere matter of time before it became official.

It was very expensive





Although specific data have not been disclosed, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ was a fairly expensive series, so the requirements to be renewed for a second season were higher than in other titles. With your data, to Netflix simply it didn’t pay him to move on with her -although for other titles it would have been more than enough- and there was little point in prolonging the agony. It may also be that a decision had to be made about renewing the actors’ contracts and that has further precipitated their downfall, as happened recently with ‘Y: The Last Man’.

Shadowed by the Korean boom

The enormous success of ‘The Squid Game’ surely has helped many Netflix subscribers pay special attention to the following series arriving from South Korea. I mention it because the same day that ‘Cowboy Bebop’ also premiered on the ‘Rumbo al inferno’ platform, a series that was promoted much less and ended up achieving a much greater response from the public