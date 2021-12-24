Whether made of cloth or paper, plain napkins can be fold in the shape of a Christmas tree and this can be complemented with a decorative motif such as a stem or star.

A very simple and effective option is place the napkin as a bow with a napkin holder in the middle. In this case, any color of napkin is valid and any napkin holder, preferably plain.

Decorating with bow and with a fir bouquet artificial we can also achieve good results.

And just as we can decorate the napkin with fir, we can do it with eucalyptus or with red berries or with any decorative branch of our choice.

I clearly stay with the idea of fold the plain napkin in the shape of a Christmas tree, which also in the second image is accompanied by an explanation of the step by step. And you, what proposal to fold and present the napkins at Christmas do you choose?

Has inspired us

Nails plain napkins in green from Morigami for 5.45 euros.

MORIGAMI SER4230240 Napkin 40 x 40, 2 ply, 1/4 fold, 50 napkins, 2 ply plain with border, Green

A set of twelve decorative napkin rings handmade for 20.99 euros.

Ajuny Set of 12 Decorative Handmade Wooden Napkins for Dinner Table Decoration, Party, 1.5 inc

About 160 pieces of artificial berries for Christmas decoration for 15.59 euros.

Hongyans 160 Pieces Artificial Holly Berries Include 150 Pieces Mini Christmas Holly Berries and 10 Pieces Red Berry Branches for Christmas Tree Wreath Home Wedding Decoration Read: charming lounges; Very Peri inspiration, color of the year 2022, and Christmas trees

24 pieces of artificial pine branch for Christmas decoration for 12.99 euros.

Lifreer 24pcs Plastic Artificial Pine Branches for Fake Pine Barbs, Pine Needle Garland, Fake Flower for Garland Garland, Christmas and Home Garden Ornaments

Berisfords – Velvet Ribbon, Velvet, Gold, 10.2 x 3.0 x 10.2 cm