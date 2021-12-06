The arrival of Christmas brings a lot of ideas deco to get our house ready for the holidays. Even in a customized version, because there is nothing more special than having a unique tree decorated with personalized balls that has no one but you.

Christmas balls stuffed to taste





The easiest way to personalize your Christmas balls is to buy the transparent designs that come ready to fill and that they sell on Amazon super cheap. Then you choose the theme, with ideas like glitter, confetti, tinsel bits or stars glitter like the ones in the picture.





BONHHC 16 transparent Christmas balls to fill as Christmas tree decorations.

Cornets filled with surprises





They are not balls in the strict sense of the word, but these cones that we have found in Ikea for 4 euros also decorate our Christmas tree and can be fill with surprises, chocolates or DIY vouchers with games or activities. Ideal for Christmas Eve with children at home, because they will be entertained discovering all the treasures.

Plush christmas ball





This version of the Christmas ball so fluffy It seems to us an absolute cute and a way to give an original twist to your decoration. You can find it in Maisons du Monde for 5.97 euros, but if you really want to customize it do it yourself DIY. It can even make a great craft to do with kids.

Plush christmas ball





100 Silver Glitter Plush Pom Poms, Round, 15mm Set, Sewing, Crafts, Edging, Fluffy Plush Balls for Creative Arts and Crafts

Jewel balls for the most maximalists





The same Christmas balls that we have previously filled in a personalized way can also be cover with jewel stickers to taste, to fill our tree with glitz and glamor. These stickers are ideal to do so and it is a plan that can be done even with the little ones in the house.

6Sheets Rhinestone Stickers Jewelry Colorful Crystal Jewel Adhesive for Facial Nails Craft Cards Kids DIY Decorations DIY Craft (9 Styles, 486Pcs)

Christmas decorations for pet lovers





We, who are crazy about our cats and dogs, have fallen in love with this personalized ornament with a little smell and the name of our furry. If you are not very skilled with wood, you can always order it on Amazon for 3.95 euros.

Personalized Christmas balls. Made of wood in the shape of a cat or dog footprint. String included. Christmas decorations. Ornament, decoration for the Christmas tree

Christmas balls with their own name





If you do not have a pet but you want to give a very personal detail to your Christmas fir tree, do not miss the balls with the name or initial of your loved ones. These ceramic ones are from Etsy and cost 14.84 euros, but we can make them at home with white designs and paint.

DIY set of decorations for the Christmas tree, Christmas decorations, Christmas balls to personalize, DIY & Painting with 6 colors and brush, gift idea, 6 cm (2 Christmas balls)

Christmas balls with ugly sweater included





There are those who during the pandemic became fond of knitting and no longer know what else to do in their free time. How about some Warm and Christmas linings for our DIY balls? This ideal idea ensures you the most unique and special ornaments, as well as many hours enjoying your hobby favorite.

SOLEDI Acrylic Yarn Premium Wool Balls of Yarn for Knitting Perfect for DIY and Hand Knitting with Free Crochet and Storage Bag (20colors * 25g)

