Seven Ideas Of Nordic Inspiration To Give Warmth And Minimalism To Decoration Lovers

Because home should always be a point of attention when we talk about expressing our style, timeless decorating ideas They will always be a reference that reveals our taste in every corner of our home, therefore, and taking advantage of the time to give gifts and discounts from our favorite stores, we bet on deco ideas from Maisons du Monde to give as gifts this Christmas to lovers of design, simplicity and cozy spaces.

From tribal-inspired print mug sets to small pieces of furniture that add sparkle to any room, these minimalist deco inspired gifts They are sure to be the favorites of all those who enjoy spaces full of simplicity, but with a personal touch of style.

Velvet pouf with metal detail





Because the contrast of textures in Nordic decoration is an important point, we have this pouf that combines velvet with metal, in light colors that enhance the light of small spaces to make them look more comfortable.

You find it available for 29.99 euros.

Light gray velvet pouf and gold metal

Decorative paintings with botanical motifs





In the absence of real plants, the presence of nature through art is more than perfect for small spaces, and what better way than to show it off on your wall with these six decorative pictures that you can hang, display on your mantel or above your fireplace.

You find them available for 25.99 euros.

Paintings in beige and black (x6) 15×19

Set of cups and saucers for tea or coffee





To show your style even at tea time, this set of black cups with saucers They are a decorative reference that many will surely love, and the contrast of colors in smooth textures will make them the protagonists of your meetings.

You find them in a set of 6 cups and plates for 19.99 euros.

Set of 6 black stoneware cups and saucers

Earth globe in gray, gold and white





For lovers of geography, travel, or for those who have exquisite taste when decorating, we found this globe in elegant golden tones that will become the point of attention of any desk or library where you place it.

You find it available for 29.99 euros.

Earth globe with world map in gray, gold and white

Set of mugs with geometric print





To take the first sip of coffee with optimism each morning, we have this set of six mugs with multicolour and ethnic-inspired prints, ideal for those who want to add cheerful tones to their daily tableware.

You find them available for 19.99 euros.

Case of 6 multicolored earthenware cups

Faux fur table runner





For a Christmas dinner with a magical and Nordic touch, this table runner that mimics the skin It will be the magnet of all eyes, and it helps to highlight the decoration of your tableware by enhancing metallic elements such as cutlery, candle holders and other objects to liven up the evening.

You find it available for 25.99 euros.

White imitation leather table runner L. 160 cm

Light box for messages





For welcome messages or to always remember those words that motivate you on a daily basis, we have this luminous marquee with interchangeable letters and symbols They work as an extra light for the desk or unique decoration for your room.

You find it available for 29.99 euros.

Light box with A4 LED lightbox messages

