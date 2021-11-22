Now that in addition to winter the cold has really arrived It is time to find the best solutions to keep the house warm. Or at least, at a reasonable temperature to be able to enjoy in winter under a warm blanket on the sofa and sleep soundly under a down and feather duvet. But although we must try – as far as possible – to consume as little energy as possible (due to responsibility and sustainability), before the arrival of the most intense cold we may need specific support to make the temperatures optimal.

The good news is that newer radiators or heaters use less energy and are safer than old oness, so if you suffer every time you have to turn on your old radiator or if you see that you need the specific support of one, for the coldest days, here are uA selection of radiators highly rated on Amazon (for their performance) who already enjoy Black Friday discounts.





One of the most discounted radiators (23%) and the best rated with more than 400 opinions is this De’Longhi model. It is the TRRS 1225C oil radiator model with an adjustable room safety thermostat and practical wheels. Regular price € 129.90 and now € 99.90

De’Longhi TRRS 1225C Radia S – Oil Cooler, Adjustable Room Thermostat, Comfort-Temp, 12 Elements, Wheels, White





With over 4,000 positive reviews This Orbegozo radiator is one of Amazon’s Choice. Among its most outstanding advantages is its low consumption. Model RRE 1010 A with six elements or heat bars with LCD digital display includes remote control and its operation is programmable. It has a power of 1000 W and now it has a 20% discount. Normal price € 143.99 and now € 115.50

Orbegozo RRE 1010 A Low Consumption Thermal Emitter, 6 Heat Elements, LCD Digital Display, Remote Control, Programmable Operation, 1000 W, Aluminum, White Color





This Gridinlux model stands out for its minimalist and black design. A radiator – which does not look like a radiator – is a Silent and programmable electric model that can be controlled from the mobile through an App. It includes two powers and is low consumption. Suitable for bathrooms is the Homely WiFi Warm Black model with 2000W and now has a 22% discount. Normal price 137.97 euros and now 107.97 euros

Gridinlux | Silent Programmable Electric Radiator | Mobile Control App and WIFI | 2 Powers | Low Consumption | Suitable for Bathrooms | Homely WiFi Warm Black 2000W | IP24 resistance





Another highly rated model is the Aigostar Tummie 33JIE. It is an 11 element oil radiator, with a power of up to 2300 Watts with 3 power settings and thermostatic temperature control. its temperature self-regulates because when the room reaches the selected temperature, the thermostat the indicator light turns off and the radiator will remain on standby until the temperature drops, turning the indicator back on. Automatic shutdown due to overheating and inclination greater than 45%, therefore avoid accidents. In black normal price 109.99 € and now with an 18% discount price 89.99 euros

Aigostar Tummie 33JIE – 11 element 2300 Watt oil cooler, has 3 power settings and thermostatic temperature control. Black color. Exclusive design.





This low-consumption electric radiator from Cecotec is the Ready Warm 2500 Thermal model. With 12 elements, it has a minimum consumption of 1800 watts, which will help you save on your annual electricity bill with maximum efficiency. He is able to heat 25 m2 quickly and efficiently, keeping the room at a constant temperature. It can be placed on the wall or standing and has three modes (day, night and neverfrost mode) with a remote control it has a normal price of € 184.99 and now with a 15% discount it is priced at € 157.90

Cecotec Low Consumption Electric Radiator Ready Warm 2500 Thermal. 12 Elements, 1800W, Wall or Floor Standing, 3 Modes, Timer, Remote Control, Display, White





East low consumption Cecotec heater Ready Warm 8400 Bladeless Connected stands out for its design and its small size of 8 x 17.5 x 36.5 centimeters. It is a desktop model 1500 W that works with wifi and includes remote control. It has a LED touch screen with three modes, timer and triple security system. Its normal price is € 64.90 and now enjoy a 28% discount so its Black Friday price is 46.67 euros

Cecotec Low Consumption Heater Ready Warm 8400 Bladeless Connected. Power 1500 W, Wifi, Remote Control, LED Display, Touch, 3 Modes, Oscillation, Timer, Triple Security System





This low-consumption Mellerware model with 1200W power and medium size, to heat rooms up to 20 m2, now has a 26% off. It connects with WIFI and can be controlled by the app and is compatible with Google Home and Alexa. Programmable with three modes (comfort, ECO and antifreeze) and an “open window” function in which the appliance automatically switches off if it detects a drop in temperature of 2ºC in 2 minutes. The heater has an anti-tip device that automatically shuts down the appliance in the event of a fall. Its normal price is € 134.99 and now with the discount of € 99.99

Mellerware – Low Consumption Thermal Emitter Comfy! 1200W WIFI | Programmable 3 Modes + Temp. Adjustable + Open Window Function | Timer | Powerful Electric Radiator | 20m2 | Google Home Alexa | Medium

