Black Friday has gone from lasting about 24 hours to a whole week, at least on Amazon, which It already tempts us from today with the most sweet discounts in all its departments, including beauty.

Precisely there we have found today the most interesting offers in hair straighteners, a classic that is not lacking in our wishlist. From highly desirable professional brands like Ghd to more affordable ones like Remington, here are some of our discounted favorites:

Ghd plates

The most desired hair gadget firm deserves its own section, especially considering that we found three of its most iconic flat irons on sale today:

Ghd Gold





The classic never fails and Ghd Gold It is one of the most recurring options of this brand; It is also the one that we usually see in hairdressers, so it will be for a reason. Its silhouette is designed to work with short, medium or long hair and to create hairstyles that go from straight, to soft waves or more marked curls.

Dual-zone heat technology with two sensors (one per plate) promises an optimal styling temperature of up to 185ºC from roots to ends. In addition, the tilting plates facilitate styling and prevent frizz. We have it 20% cheaper by 199 166 euros.

ghd gold – Professional hair straightener, dual-zone technology

Ghd Unplugged





And from a classic we are going to a bet on the most advanced technology, with this Ghd Unplugged wireless. An iron that has Hybrid Co-Lithium technology in its battery, which allows us to charge it in a total time of 2 hours (yes, for an autonomy of 20 minutes).

The silhouette somewhat thicker than the previous one, is perfect for creating all types of hairstyles and also has Dual-zone technology that controls temperature for a uniform finish from roots to ends. We find it lowered today by 299 289.55 euros.

ghd unplugged – Professional Wireless Hair Straightener with Dual Zone Technology, White

Ghd Platinum +





Another interesting offer at Ghd is this Platinium + model plate that has the ultra-zone predictive technology thanks to which two sensors detect the ideal temperature for our hair, distributing the heat evenly and in a single pass.

In addition, its elongated design with rounded tips allows us to shape our hair in both soft and marked waves and of course, a uniform straightening. We find it with almost 30% discount for 265 189.99 euros.

ghd platinum + – Professional hair straightener, ultra-zone technology, black

Other interesting brands on offer





From the hand of Panasonic, we have this professional wireless hair straightener (although it also includes a cable of almost three meters just in case). The iron releases ions that give our hair a more hydrated appearance and add shine. In addition, its ceramic plates protect the hair and glide easily to be able to work with a single pass.

We found it today on Amazon with one of the most interesting discounts -30% less than the original price- for 129 89.99 euros.

Panasonic EH-PHS9KK825 Professional Hair Straightener (Ions with Nanoe Technology, Wireless, Hydration and Hair Care, Ceramic Coating, Professional Straightening) Pink Read: We tested Burdock Oil from Green Pharmacy which costs less than two euros and found that it leaves hair super shiny and supple





This hair straightener Remington Keratin Therapy Pro model is one of the most discounted and also one of the favorites of shoppers (it has an average rating of 4.6 stars among more than 34,000 voters). Maybe that’s why Amazon gives it its black label of recommendation.

Its ceramic coating with keratin promises hydration and shine in the hair, in addition, it has a hair protection sensor. We found it hugely discounted today on Amazon for just 85.99 30.29 euros.

Remington Professional Keratin Therapy Pro Hair Straightener – Ceramic, Keratin, Almond Oil, Digital, 5 Temperature Settings, Bronze – S8590





Another plate that has the Amazon’s Choices recommendation label and a 4.5 star rating among more than 900 buyers is this Philips Pro. A professional model with titanium coated floating plates for optimal heat distribution and to avoid hair breakage.

Plus, it comes with a built-in ionic conditioner that prevents frizz. We can find it today with a discount of more than 20 euros, specifically for 77.99 55.97 euros.

Philips Pro HPS930 / 00 – Professional Hair Straightener, 110 mm Titanium Plates, Ionic, Digital Temperature Control 140º to 230º, Black





Finally, from the hand of Bran we sign this Satin Hair that boasts advanced technology with two integrated sensors capable of analyzing hair properties 20 times per second and adapting the temperature (thus protecting our mane).

The screen indicates the process with comments to obtain optimal results. We can find it today on Amazon -where it has an average rating of 4.3 stars among more than 4000 buyers- for 99.99 71.94 euros.

Braun Satin Hair 7 ST780 – Professional Hair Straightener with SensoCare Technology, Ceramic Plate and Curl Definer, Black

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without leaving Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 64.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1500W, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The Amazon Advent Calendar: So complete that this year it includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser for 69.95 55.95 euros.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @ghdspain, Amazon.