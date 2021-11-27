Black Friday is just hours away (at least in most stores) but we can still get the most interesting offers. From Christmas gifts in advance – this is already covered by the most far-sighted – to clothes for the holidays or a small gadget of beauty that has been on our wish list for a long time (for much less than its usual price).

It is the case of these seven professional dryers from brands as recognizable as Ghd or Rowenta that we sign with very sweet discounts, so much so that it is difficult to miss this last minute opportunity …

Rowenta Ultimate Experience CV9820





This professional dryer boasts a high-performance digital motor, a power of 1500W (with an air flow of up to 160 km / h), but all this in a futuristic and compact design that weighs only 450 grams.

Plus, its temperature settings and dual ion generator prevent frizz. We found it on Amazon for

309 172.67 euros.

Rowenta Ultimate Experience CV9820- Professional hair dryer, 1500 W, digital motor, lightweight, dual ionic, temperature and speed settings, 160 km / h air flow

Panasonic EH-NA98-K825





Panasonic also has a hair dryer professional finish and impossible silhouette, this EH-NA98-K825 with a power of 1800W, four different styling modes and three speeds. In addition, thanks to Nanoe technology and the release of mineral ions, it adds shine avoiding the frizzy appearance. We found it cheaper on Amazon for 199 109.90 euros.

Panasonic EH-NA98-K825 Professional Dryer for Hydration and Shine, Nanoe Technology, Mineral Ions, 1800 W Powerful, 3 Speeds and 4 Modes, Gold

Valera Swiss Silent Jet 8600





More traditional but no less interesting is this professional dryer Valera, the Swiss Silent Jet that, as its name already indicates, has a silent power of 2000W. Although the dryer has a large capacity, it is not heavy at all and among other virtues it releases ions to bring light to the hair and enhance the hairstyle. We found it on Amazon for just 92.10 64.95 euros.

Valera – Swiss Silent Jet 8600 Professional Ionic Dryer – Super Light, Powerful AC Motor in Ion Generator, 2000 Watt, Gray Color

Panasonic EH-NA65-K825





A somewhat more powerful version of the Panasonic that we mentioned just before is this EH-NA65-K825. This compact and lightweight dryer provides more hydration and shine thanks to its Advanced Nanoe technology and has more power than its predecessor (specifically 2000W). We have it cheaper on Amazon for 99 64.99 euros.

Panasonic EH-NA65-K825 Professional Dryer for Hydration and Shine, Advanced Nanoe Technology, 2000 W Powerful, 3 Speeds and 4 Temperatures, Cold Air Button, With Diffuser, Black and Pink

Ghd air kit





If we talk about technology for styling at a professional level, we cannot fail to mention Ghd and is that this super complete Air kit is one of the favorites among stylists (and ordinary users). A powerful hairdryer – which comes with a diffuser, ceramic brush and tweezers – capable of releasing ions for a professional finish. We have it cheaper than ever on Amazon for 149 99.99 euros.

ghd air kit – Professional hair dryer with ionic technology, diffuser, ceramic brush and 2 ghd clips, black

Imetec Bellissima My Pro Ceramic





This time we are going to El Corte Inglés because it is where we find this professional Imetec Bellissima My Pro model cheaper. A powerful 2300W dryer with ceramic technology that generates heat while respecting, protecting and hydrating our hair (The ceramic when heated emits infrared heat that combined with the ionizer prevents frizz and dryness).

In addition, it has up to eight levels of temperature and intensity of air flow. We find it very low today in El Corte Inglés by 79.99 49 euros.

Imetec Bellissima My Pro Ceramic P5 3800, Professional Hair Dryer for Soft and Shiny Hair, Ceramic Technology, 2300 W, Ultra Narrow Nozzle, Diffuser, Ion Technology, Black / Gold

BaByliss Pro Digital





Finally, from the hand of Babyliss we have this Pro Digital 6000E, a professional drying machine with an ultra-fast digital motor (208 km / h) and a constant temperature sensor at 70º that includes a diffuser and two air concentrators for 149.90 91.19 euros.

BaByliss Pro Digital 6000E – Professional hair dryer, digital motor, 2300 W, ionic, ultra fast drying 208 km / h, constant temperature 70º, includes diffuser and two concentrators, Gray / Silver





More offers?

