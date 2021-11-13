There is no doubt that The Legend of Zelda video game series by Nintendo He has been a professor in the action-adventure game genre. Each new installment with its numerous reinventions have served as inspiration in the video game world.

Being one of the references of the genre, it is not surprising to find video games inspired by The Legend of Zelda, thus trying to capture the attention of fans of the saga. And in Google Play we find several “Zelda-type” games that we can enjoy on our Android devices, such as the following titles:

Sparklite

We start the selection with Sparklite, an adventure game originally released in 2019 on PC and consoles that has recently landed on our mobile devices. In this title we are facing a Zelda roguelike, that is, in a dungeon style game pixel art reminiscent of the classic Nintendo game that offers us an adventure in an extravagant land that is constantly changing. We can try the first level for free, but to continue the game we will have to buy the complete game.

Evoland

We continue with Evoland, an essential game for every lover of role-playing games, since this title allows us to live and enjoy the evolution of the genre, where we will find references and winks to the Zelda saga and also to Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, among other sagas.

Evoland Developer: Playdigious

Download it at: Google play

Price: € 2.99 | Free with Google Play Pass

Category: Role playing games Read: The Google Assistant releases all-day routines: this is how you can configure them

Evoland 2

With Evoland 2 we are facing its sequel, a new installment that offers us a new adventure of more than 20 hours to relive again the evolution of this genre of video games throughout history with more references to the great sagas.

Evoland 2 Developer: Playdigious

Download it at: Google play

Price: € 6.99 | Free with Google Play Pass

Category: Role playing games

Oceanhorn

With Oceanhorn We are facing the Wind Waker for mobile devices because of the great inspiration that its developers have had when creating this title. The game offers us captivating story that we have to explore the islands of a world full of dangers, puzzles and secrets.

Seabeard

We follow our selection with Beabeard, a mind-blowing cross of Animal Crossing and Wind Waker. Its developers propose an adventure in which we have to restore our hometown while we explore nearby islands to live adventures, recruit new characters and get objects.

Seabeard Developer: Handcircus

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Category: Adventure

The Legend of Skyfish

The Legend of Skyfish is another game inspired by The Legend of Zelda. Through its 45 handmade levels we will have to defeat giant bosses with the help of their fishing rod. The game supports gamepads in case its strange touch control doesn’t convince you.

Genshin Impact

Finally, we end our selection with Gehshin Impact, the popular adventure that reminded everyone of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for their many similarities. The title proposes an adventure in a massive open world full of missions and combats.

