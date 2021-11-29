The total look black become the best canvas to create unique and striking outfits, and it is that accessories make the difference. With a simple base in this so classic color -and elegant-, today we show you seven accessories in full color perfect to combine and attract attention.

Bags that will raise passions

One of the essential accessories for day to day is the bag. Of various sizes and a thousand and one shapes, these proposals are dressed in full color to become the center of all eyes.









Bucket bag with psychedelic beads from Bershka, 29.99 euros.

Bucket bag with psychedelic beads.

Protecting the throat from low temperatures

Winter is coming, And that shows. With a drop in temperatures of the most considerable, scarves become the best resource to protect our neck and add style to the final look. Thick and in XL size, these proposals want to stay with the starring role.





Pink fringed scarf.





Rectangular shawl in multicolored Jacquard from Bimba y Lola, 98 euros.





Soft fabric scarf with a brushed finish and twisted fringes at the ends.

Woolen hats take control of the streets again

Protect good ideas with a hat: the time has come to start spicing up looks with this type of accessory and firms present designs in striking and original tones.





Fuchsia knitted hat from Bimba y Lola, 35 euros.





Felt fabric beret.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Main photo | Instagram @ninasandbech

Photos | Zara, Bershka, H&M, Bimba and Lola