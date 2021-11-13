When we think of an accessory that bets on the trend boho chic one of the first that comes to mind is a fringed bag, with the permission of cowboy boots or belts with embroidered ethnic motifs. Dyed leather, black or ecru, these models always seem to be in style and achieve a lot with very little. We hunt seven models suitable for different pockets that promise to be the best looking in our collection no matter what time of year it is.









We start with a camel crossbody bag design with matching fringes. A bag with an adjustable long handle and main zip closure. It has two compartments at the ends with a magnet closure. A basic for those who wish to add a fringed pattern to their collection. 29.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Camel color shoulder bag with matching fringes on the front





This Liebesbink bag is small in size, but has long fringes. It is an ideal design for a look at night which is hooked onto a chain or belt. It is made of leather and is also available in black and olive green. 58.80 euros at Amazon.

Liebeskind Berlin Francis Pendant, Pendant for Women, Lentil-1556





Those who prefer a black model can opt for this practical shoulder bag. Signed by Young Formula, this bag It is made of leather and has a zip closure. 39.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Leather crossbody bag with black fringes





In a higher price line we find this Ted Baker bag. A bucket-style design in leather and suede with interior compartment with zip closure. 195 euros in About You.

Ted Baker Suede and Leather Bucket Bag





If you prefer a bag in a light tone you can opt for this cream crossbody bag from Topshop. An adjustable drawstring closure design made from leather. Basic and useful. 52.99 euros at Asos.

Topshop fringed leather crossbody bag in cream





In gray we find this leather option with greater capacity. This bag can be carried on the shoulder or as a crossbody bag. The closure is with a zipper and the handle is adjustable. It is made of leather. 32 euros at Amazon.

modamoda de – ital shoulder bag with suede fringes T125, Color: Gray Beige





Finally, a mini shoulder bag from Liebeskind. Tinted deep dark green, this leather bag features a detachable strap and adjustable length. In this way, we can also carry it as a handbag. 179 euros in About You.

Liebeskind fringe bag





