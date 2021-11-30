Although breakfast is not the most important meal of the day, many of us make this first intake to arrive with a controlled appetite for later meals. For that, we leave seven foods to add fiber to breakfast and keep you hungry for longer, and 33 recipes to incorporate them.

Fresh, satiating and light fruits





The Fresh fruits In general, they are a good source of quality water and micronutrients for the body. At the same time, they offer fiber in high proportions and low calories.

We can include them in bite-sized breakfast and consume them with your skin for a higher proportion of fiber Or, include them in various preparations, always trying to avoid cooking to make the most of their fiber content.

In this way some suggested preparations based on fresh fruits They are simple skewers, papaya boats with yogurt and cherries, a Swiss bircher muesli with yogurt, oatmeal and fruit, a pan of pomegranate and eggs, or some original stuffed kiwis.

Various vegetables, especially fresh





Like fruits, vegetables and greens in excellent sources of fiber for the body, with quality hydrates, water, vitamins and minerals.

Although all the specimens are helpful to add fiber to dishes, cabbages or green leaves are especially concentrated in this nutrient and we can consume them both fresh and cooked.

Thus, we can prepare an omelette with green leaves, a toast or dishes such as light spinach or cauliflower pancakes that we can accompany with fresh fruit if we wish.

Oatmeal: the star breakfast cereal





The oatmeal It is, within cereals, a widely used alternative for our breakfasts and can offer us fiber in appreciable proportions as well as vegetable proteins that help to effectively calm hunger in our body.

With oats we can make recipes from a classic porridge to cookies, pancakes, a fitness cake, a souffle, bars or tasty muffins without added sugar.

Quinoa, a gluten-free and very satiating alternative





If we have an allergy to oats or we are looking for an option that is totally gluten-free to add fiber to our breakfast, the quinoa it is an excellent option.

It is a pseudocereal very satiating not only due to its richness in fiber, but also due to its content in vegetable proteins.

We can add quinoa to breakfast with preparations such as a quinoa porridge, a quinoa with cinnamon and apple, a quinoa with dark chocolate and fresh fruits or, incorporating it in its puffed format to accompany milk or unsweetened yogurt, as an alternative to commercial breakfast cereals.

Nuts with reduced hydrate content





Nuts in general are ingredients quality nutrient concentrates such as fiber, vegetable proteins, unsaturated fats, vitamins and minerals, being also an option with low proportion of hydrates.

The nuts they can be simply toasted into our breakfast, or they can be part of muffins, a sponge cake, bars or cookies.

Seeds, rich in vegetable proteins as well as fiber





The seeds, like the nuts, are a good option concentrated in fiber that we can add to breakfast being also, rich in calcium and vegetable proteins.

We can add some seeds or roasted pipes to breakfast to accompany others dishes Or, it is possible to use them in some crackers, in a few glasses, a smoothie bowl or a porridge.

Dried or dehydrated fruits, with natural sugars and quality hydrates





The dried or dehydrated fruits they concentrate the nutrients of fresh fruits and are therefore a source of natural sugars, quality hydrates and fiber that we can add to breakfast.

We can make some balls or chocolates based on these, some bars, a light but filling salad or cookies without added sugar.

These are seven foods to add fiber to breakfast and keep us hungry for longer, and 33 recipes to incorporate them.

