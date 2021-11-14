Flexibility is a very important physical quality that largely determines the degree of mobility of our joints, and this is something very important.

Over the years it is not only that we remain strong and functional, but also flexible and with good mobility.

With the exercises that we show you below, you will be able to improve the flexibility of some joints and you will notice that the quality of your movement improves significantly.

Hip flexor stretch

To stretch the hip flexors, we will get into the asking position, as if we wanted to make a stride, and if possible we will rest our hands on an object to be able to stretch well and not lose our balance.

In that position we will try to push the hip from our back leg, trying to contract the gluteus to make the hip advance. In this way we can stretch an area that is normally in shortening.

Spinal flexor stretch

The abdomen generates many functions at the biomechanical level, and one of them in particular is the flexion of the spine, which is a gesture that we do every day when sitting, for example.

To stretch it we will have to lie face down on a comfortable surface, and with the palms of the hands resting on the floor we will try to stretch our torso upwards as if we wanted our head to touch the ceiling, seeking to help us with our breathing to be able to stretch our muscles even more.

Neck flexor stretch

All of us who are dedicated to working with a computer normally adopt an incorrect posture in relation to the neck, since it is anteriorized and normally in flexion.

To act on this problem it may be convenient to stretch the neck flexors, and this stretch will be as simple as lifting our head up as if we wanted to look at an imaginary point that is just above us.

Pectoral stretch

Something similar happens with the pectorals, and it is that we will usually have to shrink inwards so that over the years we adopt a more closed position and obviously more prone to suffering problems.

To carry out this stretch, we will rest the palm of the hand on a wall and we will try to turn the shoulder of the hand that is not supported from behind towards the shoulder of the hand that is supported.

Anterior deltoid stretch

The anterior deltoid can also be a problematic muscle, because it normally tends to reduce subacromial space as it moves into internal rotation.

To do this we will have to support the palm of our hand down on a raised surface, and from there we will try to separate our torso from our shoulder so that it stays behind and stretches this muscle.

Quadriceps stretch

The quadriceps are muscles that accumulate a lot of tension, and the problem is even worse if we let them become rigid and not very mobile, and also remain in the same position all day.

Stretching them is very simple; you just have to stand up and grab your ankle as if you wanted to bring the heel closer to the gluteus, so that your knee is flexed as much as possible.

Calf stretch

The calf is another muscle that also accumulates a lot of tension, and we have also included it in this list because the mobility of the ankle greatly limits the depth you can reach in a squat.

To stretch them you just have to find a raised surface, get on it, support the tip of one of the two feet, and drop the weight on it so that the heel falls down.

All of these stretches, with the exception of the last one, are focused on stretching the anterior chain to give you flexibility and to improve your mobility.

It is very important that you carry out each of these stretches at least twice a day, and it is convenient that each of them hold it for at least thirty seconds. Doing so will ensure that the work is really effective.

During the day we spend a lot of time sitting or in bad posture, and this obviously takes its toll, because it makes some of our muscles, such as those that extend our hips, are stretched for a long time and finally their strength and capacity shrinkage are reduced.

