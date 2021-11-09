We all dream of having a flat and strong stomach, but it is something that is difficult to achieve but it is possible if you follow a very healthy diet and do sports on a daily basis.

The core is a part of the body made up of the abdominal wall, the lower back, the diaphragm and the pelvic floor.. Working it helps to improve body posture, breathing and to strengthen all those muscle groups that are involved.

Working the core can help you get a strong and worked abdomen, that’s why we show you a routine of seven specific exercises to work this part of the body.

First of all, comment that in all the exercises that we are going to show you, heThe hips are usually in retroversion, the abdomen, pelvic floor and buttocks are tight, and the breathing is in accordance with the movement you perform.

Abdominal plank with support change

The planks as a whole are a very good exercise to work the core and the arms, since these support changes will generate work at the level of the shoulders and arms.

To do this exercise it is important that you tighten the gluteus, abdomen and pelvic floor well. to prevent the body from moving when you make the changesThis will generate more work in all the muscles involved in the core.

Iron with a fit ball

Incorporate a fitball or medicine ball It will give you the opportunity to make a variation of the conventional plank, increasing the difficulty of exercise and movement.

When you return to the starting position, after having made the movement of bringing the knees to the chest, try to keep the abdomen, gluteus and pelvic floor tight at all times and not arch the lumbar spine.

Roll up

The Roll Up is typical of the Pilates or yoga discipline, and it is about the transition from lying to sitting position. The interesting thing about this exercise is that you go up and down vertebra by vertebra, making the core work very hard.

The lower back should be in contact with the mat, the pelvic floor in tension and the hip in retroversion., in this way the activation of the abdomen is greater.

Ad Wheel or abdominal wheel

Do not do this exercise without first seeing the technique and practicing it, as it can hurt your lower back. You will need an abdominal wheel and a mat that you will find in your gym.

The hip, in the same way as the previous exercise, should be in retroversion, the neck in a neutral position and the arms fully stretched. To go down, You must maintain this posture throughout the journey, if you see that there is a point that it is difficult for you to maintain it, do not lower more.

V-Ups

The V-Up is a very intense exercise that requires very high core control, but in a few days it can be done. If you are a beginner you can do an easier version, which is lifting one leg at a time.

When you have mastered the V, you can do the exercise completely and even try it with a medicine ball.

Single leg glute bridge

When we perform the gluteal bridge, we work a muscle group that makes a difference, it is the best exercise for gluteal and lumbar training.

We show you this variation with one leg, since in this way the demand of the core increases to maintain stability and balance which is reduced when we do it with one leg.

Superman pull

The lower back are part of the core and it is a very important part that we should incorporate into our routine, since many people suffer from pathologies in the lower back.

This exercise will help to strengthen the core and reduce these pains.. In addition, it is possible that if you already suffer from this type of ailment, exercise will be a bit uncomfortable, do not worry, as you reduce it, it will disappear.

