The imminent premiere of the second season of ‘The Witcher’ returns to Henry cavill to the front line. The actor has been transformed into Geralt of Rivia for the Netflix series, but there are more essential titles throughout his career. Today we want to make a stop at seven other essential characters he has made.

It is clear that one is the biggest obvious thing in the world, but for that reason we are not going to leave out a certain superhero. Also be careful that you may find some spoiler if you keep reading, especially in a character who is not who he seems at first. Without further ado, let’s go with them.

Albert mondego





His brief participation in ‘The revenge of the count of Monte Cristo’ As the son of the protagonist whom his great enemy has made believe that he is actually his, it was not the first role of his career, but it did allow him to participate in a production with a commercial pull.

That undoubtedly weighed so that he could continue to get roles, to the point that in 2005 he was on the verge of being chosen to give life to James bond, but eventually the role went to Daniel Craig.

Charles brandon





Cavill had supporting roles in titles such as’ Tristan and Isolde ‘,’ Stardust ‘or’ If the thing works’ in the second half of the first decade of the 21st century, but what really triggered his popularity was his participation in the series’ Los Tudor ‘giving life to the Duke of Suffolk, the only character besides the protagonist played by Jonathan Rhys-Meyers that appears in all chapters of the series. It was the springboard to make the leap to Hollywood with certain honors.

Theseus





The first film he made after completing his time in ‘The Tudors’ was also her first leading role. Here he drew mainly on presence and physique, showing few signs of the charisma that he would exhibit in later works. Then it is true that ‘Immortals’ did well at the box office, but by then he had already landed the role that would change his career forever.

Superman

The new iron Man, a character that he has made his own to the point of leaving with the feeling that the DCEU has not finished taking advantage of Cavill’s stage as Superman. Hopefully he has a chance to do it in later jobs, as he’s still willing to reprise the character and I can’t think of any good reason not to.

Napoleon Solo





Unsurprisingly, Hollywood tried to take advantage of Cavill’s growing popularity to see if it would work out at the helm of another franchise. In ‘Operation UNCLE’ they paired him with the today defenestrated Armie hammer in a fun, stylish pastime that they were both highly inspired by, but the audience didn’t respond as expected, leaving us never seeing the actor again in a character that emerged as a kind of James Bond variant in which Cavill fit the bill. perfection.

John lark





A high level rival for Ethan Hunt of Tom cruise in ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’. Presence and power with a character that pushes the great protagonist of the franchise to the limit, but who is also not only a physical threat, since previously he shows on more than one occasion that he also knows how to handle himself like few others in the shadows.

Sherlock Holmes





It is true that ‘Enola Holmes’ is a film to show off Millie Bobby Brown And everything indicates that the same thing will happen again in its long-awaited sequel, but that does not mean that the peculiar Sherlock Holmes played by Cavill had time to leave his mark and, above all, curiosity to see how the character evolves.