We know that, when it comes to our best looks, any detail is important, that is why we must pay special attention to the accessories that we add to our outfit so that they fit perfectly, or so that they become absolute protagonists of the night , like these jewelry and costume jewelery options that will be a fantastic plus that will make us shine on these holidays.

Rings, bracelets, cufflinks and, why not ?, even earrings: the key to any festive style is to attract attention through glitter, and only as men know how to do it, through elegant accessories can we achieve this task.

Decem Tuum unisex ring





Taking symbolisms of the catholic church, this TUUM ring in polished silver With engraved details, it is an infallible accessory for lovers of the bohemian essence in its accessories, as it will accompany you beyond your most formal looks.

You find it reduced from 150 to 75 euros.

Tie clip by TOUS





An elegant nod to the formality of everyday life: this textured TOUS tie clip It is perfect to add a touch of luxury to all the looks in black where you have to show off the rigorous label.

You find it available for 35 euros.

LOTUS steel link bracelet





Inspired by the urban essence of accessories, we have this stainless steel link bracelet silver tone from LOTUS with which your wrist will be the center of attention, and if you are not a regular at watches, this accessory will work perfectly.

You find it available for 24 euros.

OKSILVER cross earrings





A flash of rebellion that no one will leave indifferent. These stainless steel cross earrings from OKSILVER They are that reference of punk elegance that the most modern looks for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve need.

You find them available for 11.25 euros.

To shine the tuxedo shirts with a boost of brightness, we have these VICEROY cufflinks in steel silver color, with a rectangular design and geometric detail that will go perfectly with all your looks.

You find them available for 29 euros.

Police bicolor steel necklace





If we speak of bohemian inspiration, then our animal spirit cannot take long to shine and show it. through an accessory like this necklace with Police wolf detail, a complement that will stand out above the white shirt of your looks.

You find it available for 79 euros.

Mr. Boho Mesh Strap Watch





Because a piece to measure time will always be a great companion for men’s looks, we have this one with a minimalist construction by Mr. Boho, which with its mesh strap and silver color, is perfect to finish off all kinds of outfits.

You find it available for 79 euros.

