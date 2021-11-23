If you are one of those who wants to anticipate everything and you are already preparing the christmas looks, here are some cropped sequin tops that might interest you. Whether to enhance the final style, to dare with something different or to add a new (festive) model to the personal collection, these proposals are accompanied by prices low-cost. The way to combine it is in charge of the same, although the versatility is 100% assured.

Cropped perfect tops for the holiday season

Short and full of sequins, here are the determining factors that make these proposals perfect for this time of year to come. In a very varied range of colors, each of these designs can be combined in a thousand different ways (with a miniskirt, jeans, high- or low-waisted pants …).





Animal print sequin top.





Body cropped of multicolored sequins from Zara, 25.95 euros.

However, the firms go further and propose twin sets to make our lives easier. Varying in the shape of the sequins and their colors, these outfits promise to knock out the staff and make us the stars of the evening.





Short top with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline by Lefties, 12.99 euros.





Cropped top with straps and sequin fabric in turquoise from Pull & Bear, 17.99 euros.





Cropped top in sequin embroidered mesh with spaghetti straps.





Stradivarius top with a straight neckline with a thin strap, 17.99 euros.





Asymmetric sequin top.

Whether for Christmas dinner or to celebrate the holidays with friends, these proposals want to enhance our final style.

Photos | Bershka, Zara, Lefties, Pull & Bear, H&M, Stradivarius