The cold begins to feel more and more, and that only means that our looks must be ready to evolve to another level, in which we play with the essence of layer upon layer. turning the coats into total protagonists of both elegant and urban styles with which the low temperature will not be a problem.

As part of a new sustainability twist for our wardrobe, the pieces of H & M’s sustainable collection They are a perfect opportunity to allow us to venture into the new essence of fashion, being friendly to the environment now more than ever.

Light beige coat





Light tones have become a perfect investment when we talk about timeless pieces, but in a matter of seasonal garments, raw colors have an advantage when we wear them in winter, like this coat that goes ideal with sportswear and brown formal pieces alike.

You find it available for 59.99 euros.

Single-breasted coat in a felted wool blend with notched lapels and inserted pockets on the bias. Lined sleeves.

Brown coat in funnel neck





Halfway between white and black, this gray coat with a funnel neck is the answer to how to protect yourself from the cold with style, and its front pockets give it an air of unique functionality that modernizes all our looks.

You find it available for 79.99 euros.

Brown wool-blend coat





A classic piece intervened by the color in trend and that adds the simplicity of a simple button fastening is what we see in this garment that mixes wool with recycled polyester to offer us the formality that our winter look needs.

You find it available for 79.99 euros.

Felt wool blend coat with slit at the back. Notch lapels, buttons at the front, side pockets, two inside pockets and decorative buttons on the cuffs.

Black coat with concealed buttons





Because keeping it simple is also a synonym of elegance, this black coat that hides its buttons has a style trick to emphasize the silhouette, accompanying any of our seasonal looks.

You find it available for 49.99 euros.

Coat especially with collar and hidden buttons in front. Straight-cut model with inserted pockets on the bias, adjustable strap on the cuffs, two inside pockets and a back vent. Read: a risky combo that she convinces us to try this fall

Gray double-breasted coat





For a much more classic touch, we have this dark gray double breasted wool blend coat that will become the ideal armor of all your outfits, and it is that it fits perfectly with jeans and boots as well as with a suit to go to the office.

You find it available for 99 euros.

Double-breasted wool-blend coat with peak lapels, welt pockets with flaps on the sides and two inside pockets. Decorative buttons on the cuffs and opening at the back.

Checked wool-blend coat





Nodding to a classic fabric for outdoor pieces, this plaid coat in a wool and polyester blend It is what a black and white look needs to bet on a perfect balance.

You find it available for 99 euros.

Coat especially in wool blend. Model with a collar, concealed front buttons, front bias pockets and two inside pockets.

Diagonal-buttoned wool-blend coat





A more modern touch for our looks arrives with this piece in wool blend with hidden diagonal buttoning and zipper that emulate the construction of a biker jacket to bet on a creation in a fascinating heather beige tone.

You find it available for 99 euros.

Straight cut coat in felted wool blend fabric. Stand-up collar, diagonal zip, snap-button flap, discrete pockets on the side seams and two inside pockets.

Coat especially in beige tone





A tone that provides warmth and dynamism at the same time cannot be left out of the list, and it is that this coat to wear accompanied by the best sports looks and white pieces deserves a privileged place in any closet.

You find it available for 49.99 euros.

Coat especially with collar and hidden buttons in front. Straight-cut model with inserted pockets on the bias, adjustable strap on the cuffs, two inside pockets and a back vent.

