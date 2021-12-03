If the bull has also caught you this year and you have not yet chosen which Christmas basket will accompany you this year, don’t worry, you have time to select an option at El Corte Inglés. The giant has a wide variety of chests, trunks and wicker baskets to suit different palates and pockets. You have selections dedicated to organic products, others for more cheese or somewhat more neutral alternatives If you plan to give it to someone and you do not know their tastes very well.

Baskets for less than 50 euros

The most complete alternative for tight budgets





Among the most economical options, the “Star Lot” stands out. This box box with handle includes a traditional assortment of sweets, Iberian sausage, cheese, wines and spirits. A small budget does not have to be synonymous with lower quality. 39 euros.





Lot 5 Christmas Star

Baskets for less than 100 euros

The red chest with traditional products





If your budget is between 50 and 100 euros, the options multiply. In this case, we are left with a red box that bets on a selection of delicatessen, nougat, Iberian sausages and Rioja wine Barón de Ley. 79 euros.

Red box with delicatessen, nougat, Iberian sausages and Rioja Barón de Ley wine

The box with the eco seal





Christmas baskets adapt to the new times. Thus, we discovered an alternative dedicated to products with ecological seal. This metal basket opts for a selection of Christmas sweets, coffee, tea, preserves, wines and cava. 79 euros.

For the most cheese lovers





Cheese lovers may be clear after discovering this box dedicated, almost exclusively, to this delicacy. This cute picnic suitcase comes with accessories (like a cutter) and an exquisite sheep’s cheese. To accompany it, Rioja Coto de Imaz wine and a Helios cheese pairing pack. 94 euros.

Baskets for less than 200 euros

The wicker basket including wine, cava and vermouth





Halfway between 100 and 200 euros We discovered this wicker basket of Christmas products, sweets, preserves, Iberian products, cheese, wines, cavas and liqueurs. Among the drinks, the Cava Gran Cremant Brut Codorníu, the red wine Crianza Rioja Beronia or the white wine Chardonnay Somontano Viñas del Vero stand out. 155 euros.

Basket with select Christmas products, sweets, preserves, Iberian products, cheese, wines, cavas and liquors, presented in a wicker basket with handles.

The sweetest trunk (although there are also salty delicacies)





In trunk format we find this selection that is close to 200 euros. What includes? From a 150 g case of 50% Iberian Mafresa bait ham to two bottles of Reserva Rioja Faustino V red wine. 199 euros.

Folding trunk full of delicious Christmas products, Iberian products, cheese, preserves, cava and wine.

Baskets for less than 400 euros

Box-shaped luxury (which includes a ham)





Finally, the luxury basket par excellence. With a price of 399 euros we have this large wicker box that bets on a large selection of Christmas products, delicatessen, Iberian bait ham, free-range Iberian sausages, knife and sharpener set, wines and spirits.

Wicker basket with Julián Martín ham





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Unsplash, El Corte Inglés