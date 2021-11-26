Anyone who has teleworked for at least a few months in these almost two years of the pandemic will have realized one thing: having a good chair is essential. Because no, it is useless to sit in the classic dining room or lounge chair (at least if you don’t want to end each day with enormous neck and cervical pain).

So the Black Friday deals have seemed like the ideal time to renew our chair and telecommute comfortable. So we have compiled some discounted models:

A space to telecommute from home in no time – IKEA





First of all we have this reclining office chair, the best-selling model on Amazon, also available in three other colors and reduced to half price: 127.99 euros 65.99 euros.

BASETBL Office Chair, Ergonomic Desk Chair with Adjustable Height, Office Chair with High Reclining Backrest, Executive Leather Computer Chair with Lumbar Support, 150kg Load





Moving to a somewhat higher budget although without going over we have this model of Songmics. An ergonomic swivel chair with adjustable height by 134.49 euros 95.89 euros.

SONGMICS Ergonomic Office Chair, Swivel and Height Adjustable Chair, Study Chair, with Casters, Black OBG62B





If we are looking for an aesthetically beautiful model, our favorite is undoubtedly this PU leather Basetbl chair. An ergonomic, height-reclining chair with a pristine design by 129.99 euros 75.99 euros.

BASETBL High Back Office Chair, Ergonomic Computer Executive Desk Chair with PU Leather, Swivel Boss Chair with Comfortable Lumbar Support Padded Armrests, Gaming Chair





This mesh chair It has a modern design that is different from the rest and that is why we like it so much. Also available in solid black. 124.99 euros 109.99 euros.





Returning to more minimalist and classic designs we have this mesh desk chair. A model that fits into any home without any problem, with adjustable height and discounted almost at half price: 123.23 euros 66.99 euros.

SONGMICS Swivel Desk Chair, Mesh Office Chair, Height Adjustment and Tilt Function, Load 110kg, for Home Office, Study, Black OBN83B





If we are looking for a different color this mesh chair in grays combines design and comfort. Ideal if we have our office in the dining room or bedroom. 179.99 euros 158.99 euros.

Mc Haus Gray Vulcano Ergonomic Chair Office Office Color, PVC Fabric, 60 x 52 x 100-110 cm





And finally, for those with a bigger budget, we have this ergonomic chair by Songmics executive style. With a PU leather finish, folding armrests and caster wheels. 149.59 euros 105.19 euros.

SONGMICS High Back Office Chair, Thickened Headrest and Cushion, Folding Armrests, Ergonomic Executive Chair, Black OBG51B

