Eye makeup is not always easy, going over the amount or leaving cuts is something very common, especially if we are not too skilled at smoking. But nothing happens, there are many brushes that help and a lot so that the result is almost like that of a professional, so much so that they manage to apply the product little by little and practically blurred, without any type of cut and leave the shadows fully integrated. With these seven brushes you will see how you become the queen of smoke eyes.





–Sigma E40 Sharp Blending Brush, it is without a doubt one of my favorite brushes, let’s say that practically this brush does all the work for you. Any shade that you apply with it, is now directly blurred and perfectly integrated thanks to its soft and flexible bristles, That’s why I love it, because even the most powerful and pigmented shadows are perfectly worked. Price 11.95 euros.





–NYX Professional Makeup Pro Blending Brush, this brush is quite similar to the previous one but more compact and its bristles have more consistency, so is more precise and loads more pigment. The shadows apply great and work very well; and like Sigma the product is already blurred. Price 8.45 euros.

–Beter Shadow Blur Brush, this brush has been designed to blur shadows, its bristles are flexible and soft, so it performs this function wonderfully. It is perfect for those who want to deposit the shadows little by little and go up the intensity, or to eliminate any cut since it integrates great any product. Price 2.95 euros.

–Sigma Beauty E25 Blending Brush Eyeshadow BrushThis is another Sigma brush that I really like, especially when looking for a more pigmented and powerful result. Its flat shape makes it take more product and a greater quantity is deposited on the eyelids, yes, without leaving cuts, since its flexible bristles manage to work the product perfectly. Price 11.45 euros.

–BareMinerals Shadow Blending Eye Brush, here one of the most versatile brushes, its flat shape is perfect for taking product and blending, while its pointed shape achieves greater precision and create more intense results. Its bristles are compact so it can be smoked very powerful and ragged. Price 18.45 euros.

–Real Techniques Shadow Brush + Blender Kit, this duo could not miss for me. Since I have it I have not stopped using it. Both brushes work great for both powder and cream products. With the brush on the left shadows with greater pigment intensity are applied but with a fairly blurred and clean result, while with the brush on the right the result is much more blurred and transparent, ideal for removing any cut or making the banana. Price 6.95 euros.

–Real Techniques Setting Brush 402, I had to put this brush in yes or yes, although it is not a brush, you do not know how much it helps me to integrate the shadows, even when I’ve gone over the amount it seems to do magic. Being larger than a brush, in one stroke I cover the entire eyelid and at the same time the shadows are deposited blurred. Without forgetting that I also love this brush for what it was designed, to apply powder or highlighter. Price 4.99 euros.

