That a garment, shoe or bag be ‘made in Spain‘is something that Spanish women are increasingly looking at when buying. The ‘local’ transmits confidence, security and quality, in addition to a feeling of supporting ‘ours’.

And just like a few weeks ago we looked for clothing firms’made in Spain‘with good value for money, today we want to focus on handbag signatures. So today we have dived between the pages of El Corte Inglés and we have found nine handbag firms’made in Spain‘ that, in addition to their own website, they sell practically exclusively in El Corte Inglés:

Biba

First of all we have this signature, founded in Barcelona in 1990, which falls within the concept ‘made in Spain’ because all its designs and leather tanning are carried out in our country. As stated by the brand they seek to make their bags “in an artisanal way, with natural skins and tanning processes that respect the environment“.

But one of the most characteristic details of the firm is the combination of techniques and fabrics, from macramé or handbag washing to leather braiding. Thus resulting in unique models, as they tell us.





One of its most emblematic models is this bowling bag, from the collection Kansas, with two handles and the possibility of putting it as a shoulder strap. Its characteristic braiding seems to us a most original detail. 169 euros.

Crossbody bowling bag





But they also have simpler and more traditional models like this one nude crossbody bag. A classic and timeless design to wear every day. 59 euros.

Leandra Bags

Continuing with leather bags we find Leandra Bags, a firm defines its designs as “blank canvases, capable of conveying the style and beauty of your best creations“They seek, they say, to get away from the fast fashion always betting on bags with personality framed in the handmade.

Their bags have timeless lines and designs made of leather, which we can buy today and wear for years. Since, they affirm, they fuse artisan forms with technology and knowledge about what “today’s woman needs and seeks”.





Among its models we highlight on the one hand this saddle crossbody bag, which we love for being made of leather engraved in coconut. It is one of its flagship models, available in a wide variety of colors. 219 euros.





But they also have bigger models like this XXL shopper, ideal for those who go from here to there loaded up to the eyebrows. 289 euros.

All We Love

One of the youngest firms in the entire selection is All We Love, which he was born in Madrid about six years ago hand in hand with two women: Inés Sentmenat and Paloma Tey. Both, they affirm, were convinced that Spanish fashion has a lot to give and wanted to show the world that “made in Spain”Was synonymous with quality, elegance and trend, so they decided to create All We Love.

Signature with which they seek “create attractive bags, suitcases, and toiletry bags that combine functionality, style, customization, longevity and distinction under sustainable practices“. With designs that mix materials: wool, cotton, linen …





One of our favorite models is this shoulder bag in burgundy of cotton. A simple and malleable model that we would even wear to a party thanks to its golden details. 95 euros.





Although they also have large models, this other shoulder bag is our second option. Also made of cotton, it has a design that reminds us of haute couture due to its color scheme and gold details. 170 euros.

Magavica

This firm designs and produces its bags entirely in Spain and seeks to distinguish itself by its sustainability. Defending yes “we consume high quality fashion that will last for years in our wardrobe“We can change the way we consume fashion.

They thus seek the least possible environmental impact, using fabrics and leathers that are respectful of the planet. They claim that their designs are “unique, exclusive, timeless and of high quality“thus seeking a lower consumption but higher quality.





First of all we have this red shoulder bag, a real success for this Christmas. A very important feature is that it is made of bovine bio-leather (a biodegradable skin that comes 100% from animals that have been previously used for food consumption, both its exterior and interior and PLA chain). 298 euros.





And completely changing the third we have this anthracite gray shoulder bag, a model also made of bio-leather that we can carry in our day to day. 338 euros 255 euros.

Abbacino

One of the most international ‘made in Spain’ firms that we find among the selection is undoubtedly Abbacino. A brand that was born in Mallorca more than 40 years ago and that today is present in more than 13 countries.

As they count, his inspiration is the Mediterranean Sea -as it could not be otherwise in the Balearic Islands-. In which they are inspired to bathe their accessories in the “Mediterranean warmth combined with optimism, subtlety and love of detail“Trying to also ensure that the light and color of the island are always in his creations.





One of our favorites is this small leather hobo bag Although we bet on wearing it in black to make it easier for us to combine it, it is available in various colors. 139 euros.





And another of our favorite models for day to day is this small burgundy leather tote bag, Also available in other colors. Perfect to take everywhere. 145 euros.

Miuur

Born in 2020, this firm combines touches of Asian culture with clearly Spanish concepts and designs, with Mediterranean influence. With Ignacio Cristofori and Tamara Maestro at the helm, Miuur seeks that his pieces reflect the “artistic intuition and nostalgia for cultural roots to give life to careful collections that transcend trends”.

Their bags, they claim, combine “contemporary design and traditional Spanish crafts to create unique pieces from noble materials”. Resulting in delicate pieces to wear on special occasions or in our day to day.





Its flagship model is this convertible bag, available in black and brown, which we can use in three different ways: across the body, on the shoulder and as a handbag or clutch. 385 euros.





And if we had to choose another model it would be this practical small bag, designed to carry your mobile, wallet and little else. The perfect solution for the back of those who go all day loaded with things. 195 euros.

Relic

Finally, he could not miss the selection ‘made in Spain‘Reliquiae, a luxury signature that was born in Asturias in 2011 and whose designs we have seen on several occasions, among others, Tamara Falcó, Margarita Vargas or Queen Letizia herself.

They claim to believe “unique objects, bags and fine leather goods that last a lifetime and represent the best of ourselves“They work with leather and produce in their workshop, they say, exceptional objects with a true artisan spirit.





Without a doubt, its flagship model is its clutch bags, which we have seen at numerous weddings and important events. They are available in many different colors and sizes, but today we sin as “basic” and we are left with the black model to combine with everything. 525 euros.





But they also have different designs, like this one small brown handbag. A mini-size accessory that is ideal for carrying a mobile phone, keys and a lipstick. 390 euros.





