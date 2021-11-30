As technology advances, easier ways to move around are sought, thus promoting sedentary lifestyle, a problem that affects modern society much more than we think.

Walking has many health benefits and it is very easy to take steps, we We will tell you how to get the most out of walking and the seven health benefits it has.

The seven best benefits of walking every day

It seems obvious but you burn calories

When you walk you expend energy, not the same amount as when you go to the gym or do an intense cardiovascular exercise like spinning, but you burn calories, so it can be a way to help you maintain or lose weight.

If it is true that the amount of calories will depend on several factors, mainly the speed when walking, the distance you are going to travel, the terrain (walking on a slope will make you burn more calories) and your weight.

It can help reduce the chance of chronic diseases

According to a study, walking 15 minutes three times a day can improve blood sugar levels, in fact doing sports and moving around helps reduce the probability of suffering from diabetes in the future.

Also, walk helps improve the management of conditions such as hypertension and hypercholesterolemia, some very common chronic diseases closely related to obesity and sedentary lifestyle.

Walking can help relieve joint pain

Walking can protect your joints, including your knees and hips, why helps strengthen the muscles that support the joints. This means that the skeletal system does not suffer so much by having the muscles more worked.





In fact, walking can also provide benefits for people with arthritis, such as reducing pain, thanks to that lubrication and that strengthening of the muscles.

Walking improves your mood and increases your energy

How good you feel when you enjoy a walk outside, with the views and in contact with nature, it is unique, and this increases your energy and your mood.

In fact, walking increases energy much more than having a cup of coffee, a study showed.

Several research shows that walking can help reduce anxiety, depression, and negative mood. It can also increase self-esteem and reduce symptoms of social withdrawal.

Walking tones your legs

As we have said before, walking helps reduce joint pain thanks to the strengthening of the muscles, especially the legs, and part the core.

Above all the muscles of the legs are strengthened when you walk on a slope or do routes with some stairs down the road, this will also help you burn more calories.

Walking can boost immune function

Sport itself substantially reduces the risk of infectious diseases thanks to the immune system becoming stronger and more efficient thanks to physical activity.

The same thing happens when we walk, in fact one study showed that those who walked at a moderate pace for 30 to 45 minutes a day were 43 percent less likely to suffer from an infectious disease.





It can improve our cardiovascular system

According to the American Heart Association, walking at least thirty minutes a day for five days a week can lower your risk of coronary heart disease.

In fact, studies demonstrated these claims, specifying that walking can reduce this coronary disease by 19 percent, and your risk can also be reduced much more when you increase the distance or duration of what you walk per day.

Everything you need to know to get the most out of it

How many steps do we have to walk

It all depends on our physical goal, if we want to lose weight we have to walk the number of steps to burn a fairly high amount of calories, because we remember that to lose weight it is necessary to have a caloric deficit.

In general, it is recommended to walk about 10,000 steps a day, but remember that everything depends on each one of usIt also depends on the terrain on which we are going to walk.

There is even research that demonstrated the importance of distance and the steps we take for cardiovascular health. In fact, established that the total number of steps is more important than the intensity or speed with which we walk.

With what pace should we walk

The faster we walk, the more calories we burn and it will be more beneficial for us, since it improves our state of health. In fact, a study conducted in Sydney found that increasing speed can increase our life expectancy.

This study consisted of monitoring their walking speed, taking into account their entire body composition and diseases. Fast walking was found to reduce mortality by 24 percent.

A good strategy to lose more calories is to combine different intervals with different speeds and different terrain.In this way, you make the exercise have much more variety and help improve your aerobic capacity.

How long do we have to walk

If you are not used to walking, our recommendation to create a habit is always to start with a few minutes a day and gradually increase the amount of time, starting with about 20-30 minutes a day can be a great starting point.





If it is true that it is generally recommended to walk about 150 minutes a week, so it is not a long time, if we divide it during the seven days of the week, but it is advisable to go out for a walk every day, even if they are 20 or 30 minutes.

How to start walking every day

As we have said before, start for short periods of time, in which you can relax and disconnect. A very good way to add steps is walk to places, take the stairs instead of taking the elevator, parking a little further away and many other strategies.

Always walking at the same time can be a very good way to start to establish this habit, especially it is very effective when it is done first thing in the morning before starting the day, with breakfast as a reward.

