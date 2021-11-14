The advent calendars that started as a countdown for children eager for Christmas to arrive have become the best surprise, gift, or fun also for adults, and there are advent calendars special for all kinds of collectors, hobbies, and tastes that can make us happy throughout December, while the Christmas holidays arrive. To gift someone or to gift yourself, these advent calendars they are quite a discovery.

Fitness advent calendar





This selection of fitness and vegan products It is full of protein shakes, nut butters and other products if you want to take care of your diet and you like supplements to train better and gain muscle.





foodspring Vegan Advent Calendar 2021, Fitness Selection, 1690 g, 24 plant-based surprises: your fitness-friendly Christmas lead-up

Superfoods Advent Calendar

If you like to try new foods that help your health, here we will find a careful selection of products such as coconut flour, hemp seeds, MCT oil, coconut oil, crystal salt and chia seeds





MeaVita Advent Calendar Superfoods, Christmas Calendar with 24 surprises

Jack Daniel’s Advent Calendar

This Christmas they say alcoholic beverages will be scarce, we can indulge ourselves try a new variety of whiskey every day. A great detail for whiskey lovers.





Jack Daniel’s Miniature Christmas Calendar 0.05L x 20

Beer calendar

If you like beer, this is your calendar, which allows you to try different types of beer at a great price.





Male beauty calendar

There are many beauty advent calendars, but this one is specifically for men who like to take care of themselves.





Toiletries Advent Calendar for Men Men’s Stuff 24 Days Grooming and Toiletries Christmas Countdown Calendar for Men Advent Calendar 2021

Advent calendars with logic games

If you want to play and give it a little coconut, this advent calendar is packed with wooden games and logical thinking.





ZCXX Advent Calendar 2021, Set of 24 Metal Puzzles and 6 Wooden Puzzles, Logical Thinking Game, Gift for Christmas, Children and Adults

Baby Joda Advent Calendar

For Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans, this advent calendar has different stationery objects with Baby Joda as the main character. But there are also Advent calendars for all tastes: Marvel, Back to the Future, Harry Potter, well, almost anything.





Disney Advent Calendar, 2021 Advent Calendar for Children with Baby Yoda, Includes 24 Surprise Gifts, Christmas Calendar with Stationery Accessories

